NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch talks with car owner Richard Childress before qualifying last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

WITH THE NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend, many have taken the opportunity to do some short track racing in New England as well.

Among those drivers is two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, who will race a Super Late Model on Friday night for Maine car owner Archie St. Hilaire at Lee USA Speedway. St. Hilaire brought NASCAR’s Tyler Reddick to Lee last summer, resulting in a memorable night, especially for Pembroke teen Casey Call, who beat Reddick to the finish line in last year’s event.