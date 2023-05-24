EACH MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, the local auto racing scene is filled with major events. This weekend is no exception.
JDV Productions has added a “Salute to Veterans” as part of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Granite State Derby 175, which goes green at Lee USA Speedway on Saturday night.
Each Modified in the starting lineup will show the name of a veteran displayed across its front visor. Matthew Kimball of Bennington is entered in the event, and his car will sport the name of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Brandon Garabrant, who was killed by a roadside bomb on June 20, 2014, in Afghanistan at the age of 19.
Garabrant was born on Veterans Day, 1994, in Nashua. He grew up in Greenfield and graduated from ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough one year before his death. The combat engineer joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2013 and he was on his first deployment from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina at the time of his passing.
In 2016, Brandon’s Law, named after Garabrant, was passed by the Legislature. It allows high school seniors who have completed military boot camp the option to wear either a military uniform or traditional cap and gown. Garabrant was denied that opportunity at his graduation.
For Kimball, Saturday’s race is not only a special opportunity to race in honor of Garabrant, but also a chance to prove his talents against NASCAR champion drivers Doug Coby, Ron Silk and Justin Bonsignore. Excessive tire wear on the abrasive surface at Lee creates a different type of event than other tour races, and the opportunity for success with optimal strategy calls.
Brian Robie of Sunapee and Melissa Fifield from Wakefield are also entered in the headline event at Lee. Area standout and reigning NWMT champion Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., returns to a track he once called home, in the midst of a streak with podium finishes.
The slate at Lee is a busy one, with racing all afternoon, including feature events for the Pro Stocks, 350 Supermodifieds, NEMA Lites, Pro Four Modified Tour, NHSTRA Late Models and the New England Dwarf Car Series before the main event goes green at 7:45 p.m.
Around the tracks
White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock makes a second attempt at opening its season on Saturday as well. The Spring Board 100 for the headlining Foley Oil and Propane Late Models tops a five-division program for all weekly racers. The Late Model event is also Round 1 of the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series.
Massachusetts invader Derek Gluchacki won all three of the Wall’s events last season, but with another year of experience, East Kingston’s Bryan Wall Jr. would love to unseat him in victory lane, as would nine-time WMMP champion Quinny Welch. The 2022 runner-up, Jesse Switser, is also entered.
Star Speedway in Epping begins the state’s racing weekend with a Friday night event to make up for last Saturday’s rainout — the first time in five years Star has been rained out. All of the divisions scheduled to race last weekend will compete, headlined by the Izzett Construction Late Models 50, where Justin Storace of Kingston hopes to repeat his win on opening night.
The popular Woody’s Street Stocks will be back on track with a 40-lap special event to cap the night’s action. Joe Ventrillo and Ryan Phillips have started the season with victories, but Jim Storace of Kingston and Rochester’s Aaron Day have spent time among the race leaders this season.
The weekend ends on Monday afternoon with what might turn out to be the best race of them all, at Hudson Speedway. The 2nd Annual Choppy Baldwin Memorial will once again remember one of Hudson’s best with an 80-lap NHSTRA 604 Modified event paying a minimum of $6,000 to win. Several donations from area small businesses have tripled the payoff.
Robie, who was victorious at Hudson last fall, is among the favorites for the big money. Jeffrey Battle will run his second career Modified race there, and the 350 Supermodified champion could be among the frontrunners as well. Opening day winner Geoff Rollins of Merrimack and Croydon native Aaron Fellows will also be contenders.
Riverside Speedway in Groveton returns to its Saturday night time slot with a schedule headlined by Late Models, but also including other weekly racing and a special Enduro race.
The SCoNE Sprint Car Tour will compete Saturday at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, for the 89th time. Chris Donnelly of Piermont, Kadyn Berry from Goffstown and Clay Dow of Hampstead will compete. SCoNE will race on Sunday as well, at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vermont.
Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, hosts the 60th Annual Mekkelsen RV Classic 125 for the ACT rules Late Models on Sunday afternoon. The Tri-Track Open Modified season opener is also on the slate at the historic track.
The Sundial 350 SMAC Supermodified Tour 35 will headline Saturday’s program in Waterford, Connecticut. A large contingent of Granite State drivers will make the trip south, including the return of Pittsfield’s Matt Seavey, with Manchester’s Dave Helliwell a favorite in a season-opening event.
Weekend schedule
Star: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
Waterford (Connecticut): Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vermont): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Thunder Road (Vermont): Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Hudson: Monday, 1:05 p.m.