A NEW OWNER has ambitious plans for Legion Speedway in Wentworth.
The quarter-mile oval dirt track facility was purchased by 30-year Connecticut race fan and businessman Ron Giroux, who has made significant upgrades to the once-proud facility on Route 25 near the Plymouth line. Giroux wants to improve the grounds weekly while learning how to operate and promote a race track at the same time.
He plans to do all of this while keeping the price lower than nearly every other entertainment facility in the state.
“Our goal is to keep it fun and affordable for both the racers and race fans,” Giroux said. “It’s a $10 grandstands ticket for every event, no matter what we are running. We want the local people to be able to come out on a Friday night for three or four hours and have some low-cost entertainment. We are also planning to do added things to make it a fun family experience.”
In addition to the $10 grandstand adult admission price, kids under 10 with a paid adult will be admitted free of charge. For seniors and military members, admission is $8.
The improvements made last month include a new LED lighting system, a backstretch wall for advertising — and to keep cars from going into the woods, as they have in the past. More retaining wall was put up where needed around the track. Twenty years of assorted debris that had built up around the facility has been removed, and hours of painting has helped spruce up the 50-acre property as well.
“Bill Dawley and I worked 14 hours a day in May cleaning out stuff that was just never moved, and it just became ornaments,” Giroux said. “Every week, people should be seeing some type of change at the property. We have updated all of our work vehicles needed to prepare and run events. Some of them didn’t work at all.
“We found some clay and have tested it. Our goal was to do that first, to prove to people that we are serious about this. We couldn’t get it out of the ground in time, so we did the LED lights first instead. We hope to get the clay put down after this season. We want to put in new grandstands, expand the pit area even more, and make this something we can really be proud of within a few years.”
Giroux said the town of Wentworth has been helpful and welcoming of his efforts to bring Legion Speedway back to the prominence it had 20 years ago. The track has a 10 p.m. Friday night curfew, so he plans to limit victory lane delays and keep the show moving as fast as possible. An on-track victory celebration of sorts for the top three finishers in each division will happen after the races have been completed.
“I’ve been working with a lot of different promoters throughout the country,” he said. “I’m not afraid to ask them questions on how to better our program and facility. They have all been helpful.”
Legion, formerly run under the name of, “RumTown Speedway” changed ownership in January. The track had previously raced on Saturday afternoons, which is not ideal for a dirt track. It had also been a Sunday evening track at one time, but Giroux prefers the Friday night slot, and the town of Wentworth prefers that as well, to limit the noise around the neighboring campground on weekend days.
The season-opening event last Friday was rained out after one feature was completed. The other feature events will be doubled up on various weekends through the season. The Late Models will be added to the weekly division program this Friday, headlined also by non-winged Sprint Cars. The full schedule is available at LegionSpeedwayNH.com.
Around the tracks• Claremont Motorsports Park on Friday will add the 602 DIRT Modifieds to a schedule that also includes the Mike Richardson Sr. Memorial 35 for Late Model Sportsman.
• On Saturday at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, it’s the 47th Annual “Spring Green 122” for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models, highlighting a five-division event. The event has been contested at multiple venues. This will be the fourth consecutive season for this event at White Mountain.
Last week’s Late Model winner, Derek Gluchaki, figures to be a favorite, as will 2021 race winner Tom Carey III. Granite Staters expected to compete include DJ Shaw of Conway and Candia’s Jimmy Renfrew Jr.
• Star Speedway in Epping has a five-division program of its own that includes the headlining 350 Supermodifieds Jen Garland Memorial, to remember one of the division’s biggest supporters. The NEMA Lites make their first appearance at Star this season with a 25-lap main event.
• In Winchester, Monadnock Speedway has the NHSTRA Mini Stock “Battle for the Belt,” 50-lap event, along with the NHSTRA 604 Modifieds headlining a six-division program.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton has the New England Dwarf Series plus weekly racing.
• The NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites are both on the Sunday schedule for the Jim O’Brien Memorial race at Hudson Speedway, along with weekly division events.
• Londonderry will offer a full slate of weekly racing on Saturday afternoon.— In Barre, Vt., the Thunder Road Speedbowl has a special Friday night event, featuring a first-ever race for the New England Supermodified Series. Russ Wood Sr. of Pelham and notable drivers Rob Summers and Anthony Nocella are a few of the names in the field.
— Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vt., welcomes the Granite State Mini Sprints, with many New Hampshire drivers competing there on Saturday night.
Weekend schedule
Legion Speedway: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Road, Vt.: Friday, 7 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday noon
Star Speedway: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge, Vt.: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.