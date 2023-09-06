Ron Silk

The NASCAR Modifieds return to the Granite State one last time on Saturday. Points leader Ron Silk, front, is shown racing for the lead with Austin Beers last Saturday in Oswego, New York.

 JIM FEENEY

THE third and final race for the Granite State Short Track Cup takes place at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester this weekend, while the towns of Lee and North Woodstock play host to special events to highlight another busy race weekend on the short tracks.

What was a four-race series for the JDV Productions NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour became three when the Claremont Motorsports Park event in July was rained out. This third and final event on Saturday comes with a lucrative purse that could send the race winner of the Winchester Fair 150 home with close to $18,000 in purse money and bonuses.