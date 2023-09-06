THE third and final race for the Granite State Short Track Cup takes place at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester this weekend, while the towns of Lee and North Woodstock play host to special events to highlight another busy race weekend on the short tracks.
What was a four-race series for the JDV Productions NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour became three when the Claremont Motorsports Park event in July was rained out. This third and final event on Saturday comes with a lucrative purse that could send the race winner of the Winchester Fair 150 home with close to $18,000 in purse money and bonuses.
Milford, Connecticut, native Doug Coby leads the Cup standings, and although his Tommy Baldwin-owned team has missed the past two tour events due to a cancer diagnosis for the team owner, they won’t be missing this event. There is too much money on the line to pass it up.
“We had a great car last time at Monadnock,” Coby said in the announcement release. “It was dominant all day. This will be a little bit of a different race, being at night compared to the daytime back in May. It’s good for Tommy to have something different to focus on, and he said he feels good enough to make it happen, which is great to hear.”
The JDV Granite State bonuses paid out will be $15,000 in all, with Coby eligible to take well over $6,000 of that if he is able to complete the Monadnock sweep. With contenders Matt Hirschman out with an injury and Jon Mc-Kennedy not expected to compete after his team closed down, NWMT points leader Ron Silk figures to have the best opportunity to unseat Coby for the Cup.
Silk is also in a race for the season-long tour title, leading Justin Bonsignore by 17 points. Bonsignore is a four-time winner at the quarter-mile paved oval, while rising star Austin Beers will be after his third win of the season. Local entries expected include Matt Kimball from Bennington, Brian Robie of Sunapee and Melissa Fifield from Wakefield.
In addition to the NWMT, there is a wide variety of other events on the Monadnock schedule. The weekly NHSTRA Modifieds will go 40 laps. Also scheduled are the Pro Four Modifieds, Late Models and the touring Truck Series.
While qualifying begins at 4 p.m., the main event is slated to go green around 8 p.m.
Lee weekend
If you like fendered cars with power, then Lee is the place for you this weekend. The Super Late Models will race both Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The Sunday event was scheduled to be a 150-lap Pro All Stars Series event, but tour organizer Tom Mayberry abruptly pulled out of Lee late last week and moved it to his home track, Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine.
Instead of canceling the Sunday event at Lee, track owner Ben Bosowski decided to not only still have a race, but he is going up against Oxford and paying more money to entice teams to come. He enlisted Granite State Pro Stock Series president Mike Parks to round up cars and organize the event in short order.
Parks is confident they will have a great event.
“The speedway reached out to me and said they had a schedule change and asked me if I was interested in doing a Granite State race this Sunday,” Parks explained. “We kind of went back and forth and came up with a program and I said yes.
“Ben is the promoter. We are going to put on a show as the GSPSS. Lee is a very important track to the Granite State Series, to get us back into the speedways in New Hampshire. I think we’re going to have 25-30 cars for this event.”
The Bosowski Properties 150 will now pay $8,500 to win. Among the early entries are multi-time Lee track champion Wayne Helliwell Jr. from Dover, Eddie MacDonald, July Lee winner Derek Griffith and Joey Polewarczyk Jr., both from Hudson. Also, Casey Call from Pembroke and Maine standout Brandon Barker are all in on the special Sunday event.
Lee also has its originally scheduled 75-lap Rodfather Pro Stock Series event on Saturday night, which serves as a pivotal points race for the NASCAR Weekly Series track championship.
Helliwell leads Barker by eight points in the season standings. Other weekly divisions will be racing on both Saturday and Sunday as well.
White Mountain finale
White Mountain Motorsports park in North Woodstock also has a triple crown finale coming on Saturday night. The Wall’s Ford Platinum Series was set as four races, but Mother Nature changed that plan as well. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia leads the standings by a mere one point over Kasey Beattie, who will be crowned the 2023 WMMP season-long track champion this fall.
With the increased purse and an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming ACT Tour’s Fall Foliage 200 the following weekend, several invaders are expected to compete in the event as well, including Tanner Woodard, East Kingston’s Bryan Wall Jr. and Randy Potter of Groveton.
Not to be outdone, the R&R Race Parts Street Stocks will race at WMMP on Saturday for $5,000-to-win plus lap money. With Star shut down to prepare for its big Classic Weekend on Sept. 15-17, some of those drivers will compete, with more than a full field of entries expected for the special event.
The Granite State Mini Sprints return to Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, on Saturday, with the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds and Modified Coupes also scheduled there.