THERE ARE FOUR auto racing events in the region this weekend, two of which will go all three days, with multiple forms of oval cars competing.
At Lee USA Speedway it’s the 39th Annual Oktoberfest Weekend, with more than 20 feature events scheduled. Headlining the weekend will be a Sunday afternoon that includes the track’s headlining weekly division, the Pro Stock Super Late Models going 75 laps. Wayne Helliwell Jr. from Dover and July Lee winner Casey Call of Pembroke are among the favorites.
Also on Sunday’s card are the 350 Supermodifieds, New England Pro Four Modified Tour, a Quest for the Cup Championship 75-lap event for the NHSTRA Modifieds, and a 50-lap Late Model Sportsman feature. Saturday’s headlining events include both the NEMA and NEMA Lites Midgets, an NHSTRA Pure Stock Invitational and a 50-lap Street Stock Open.
Star Speedway front-runners Jeffrey and Ryan Battle, Bobby Timmons III and Mike Netishen of Auburn are among the 350 drivers entered. The Modified field will include newly crowned Claremont Champion Trevor Bleau of Troy, Brad Zahensky from Hillsborough, and longtime Hudson regular Geoff Rollins.
The weekend at Lee begins on Friday evening with a fast paced seven division event of races, mostly 25 laps in length. The Northeast Sand and Gravel Street Stocks headline the night with a 50-lap feature to end the night. Milton Duran of Londonderry and Claremont’s Haydon Grenier are among the early entries.
Some of the 350 Supermodified drivers will first head to Riverside Speedway in Groveton for the 350 SMAC Tour season finale on Saturday, paying a hefty purse. Scott Watts Sr. of Seabrook is expected to clinch the SMAC points championship at the drop of the green.
However, Pelham natives Dave and Bill Helliwell should contend for the race win, as is Mike Spurling from Rochester, who plans to compete at both Riverside and Lee. Kenny White Jr. of Weare has also been close to victory this season, and is looking for that elusive checkered flag.
Legion Speedway in Wentworth has their season finale on Friday night with an interesting twist. The division with the highest car count will race for a $603 top prize. On the schedule are the Dirt Modifieds, Modified Coupes and wingless Mini Sprints.
Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, hosts its 60th Annual Milk Bowl Weekend, beginning Friday night with a 150-lap event for the Pro All Stars Series. The PASS Modifieds, Mini Late Models and the New England Supermodified Series will also compete.
On Saturday there are four weekly divisions competing, along with three 50-lap qualifying events for Sunday’s headline race for the American-Canadian Tour. The 26-car starting field will race for a purse of more than $100,000 including lap money.
As has become custom for this event, the race will consist of three 50-lap segments with inverted fields and an overall winner determined by the best average finish for the three events. Heading the list of “Granite State” drivers entered is D.J. Shaw of Center Conway. Shawn Swallow from Groveton, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia, Erick Sands of Derry and Berlin native Cody Leblanc are among the confirmed entries.