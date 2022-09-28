220929-spt-racepix

Jimmy Renfrew Jr., from Candia, celebrating a spring victory at Thunder Road, returns to the track this weekend.

 Photo by Kevin Rice

THERE ARE FOUR auto racing events in the region this weekend, two of which will go all three days, with multiple forms of oval cars competing.

At Lee USA Speedway it’s the 39th Annual Oktoberfest Weekend, with more than 20 feature events scheduled. Headlining the weekend will be a Sunday afternoon that includes the track’s headlining weekly division, the Pro Stock Super Late Models going 75 laps. Wayne Helliwell Jr. from Dover and July Lee winner Casey Call of Pembroke are among the favorites.