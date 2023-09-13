Storace

Kingston’s Jim Storace (47) will challenge Jeffrey Battle’s 350 Supermodified supremacy in the Star Classic on Saturday

 JIM FEENEY

THE 58TH ANNUAL Star Classic Weekend in Epping highlights a busy three days of racing at multiple venues across the Granite State this weekend.

Star Speedway has elevated the 350 Supermodifieds to headline the Saturday night division. The race will pay $5,000 to win plus lap money and bonuses that could add much more to that total. Drivers will converge on the quarter-mile paved oval with no points to race for — just money and trophies.