THE 58TH ANNUAL Star Classic Weekend in Epping highlights a busy three days of racing at multiple venues across the Granite State this weekend.
Star Speedway has elevated the 350 Supermodifieds to headline the Saturday night division. The race will pay $5,000 to win plus lap money and bonuses that could add much more to that total. Drivers will converge on the quarter-mile paved oval with no points to race for — just money and trophies.
Derek Griffith from Hudson has entered, competing in a Supermodified at Star for the first time. PJ Stergios from Candia, Mike Netishen of Auburn and Jim Storace from Kingston are expected to be factors in the race, but track champion Jeffrey Battle remains the favorite to win the Dennis McKennedy Memorial 79.
The Locke brothers from Chester might have something to say about that, though, as both Ryan and Chase will compete on Saturday night. Both are feature winners this season in the 350 Supermodified division at Star. Bobby Timmons of Windham, Maine, is also a contender.
Maine’s Rusty Poland might not be listed as a contender, but he is the only driver planning to compete in all three headline events. On Friday, he will drive the potent Webber Racing 19 in the Granite State Pro Stock Series event. On Saturday, he will drive the Joe Page Supermodified, and then on Sunday afternoon, he will race Rick Kluth’s Modified in the 100-lap Modified race.
“Nothing shy of what is most any racer’s dream,” he said. “To run three of the top tier divisions all in one weekend.”
Friday night’s GSPSS 100 for Super Late Models will pit newly crowned Lee champion Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover against the likes of Ryan Kuhn, Travis Benjamin and Kasey Call of Pembroke. A Truck Series 55 and Pure Stock 25-lap feature are among the highlighted Friday events.
Saturday is full of open-wheeled cars, as the NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites serve as the undercard for the Supermodified event. With the NEMA Lites season winding down, Alby Ovitt of Raymond trails Randy Cabral by two points in the season standings. The Pro Four Modifieds and New England Dwarf cars are also on the Saturday schedule.
Sunday afternoon is headlined by SBM XII for the pavement Modifieds. That race pays $5,000 to win, but with over $11,000 raised in bonus and lap money. the race win could rival the $10,000 that Swanzey’s Todd Patnode pocketed for his win at Star in July. Patnode will return for the event along with a large contingent of Granite State drivers.
Gabe Brown of Center Conway hopes to get his first shot at success in a Modified after he was unable to make the feature in July due to motor problems. Brian Robie of Sunapee has the event circled on his calendar; he is eligible for many of the bonuses.
Kirk Alexander of Swanzey is also a contender, and Brad Zahensky from Bow makes his return after being sidelined with motor problems. Mike Collins of Strafford and Canaan’s Donnie Lashua return as Milton CAT Modified Racing Series regulars.
Two drivers will be racing with a heavy heart. Matt Kimball from Bennington will be racing in Sunday’s Modified race with the unexpected loss of his sister just last week on his mind. Storace will compete in the Saturday night Supermodified race just days after his longtime girlfriend, Kelly Gallison, succumbed to cancer.
Around the tracks
The Classic will not have big block Supermodifieds this season, as officials from the ISMA/MSS Tour were not able to reach an agreement on a purse total with track owner Bob Webber Jr. Instead, they will race in northern New York at Evans Mills Speedway.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park will have its own big block event as the NESS Tour is part of a very busy Saturday at the North Woodstock oval. The American-Canadian Tour will race for 200 laps, with the Pro All Stars Series going for 150. DJ Shaw and Gabe Brown are separated by two points in the ACT season standings. Both will race for 350 laps on Saturday, with Brown logging another 1000 at Star on Sunday.
• Monadnock Speedway in Winchester has its season finale championship night, with all six NASCAR weekly series divisions crowning champions on Saturday. Last Saturday, Tyler Leary took the points lead for the first time this season. He leads Nate Wenzel by just two markers heading into the Quest for the Cup 100 for the headlining 604 Modifieds.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton also has racing on Saturday, headlined by Late Models and Street Stocks.
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth moves to Saturday as well this week, with the Granite State Mini Sprints, Outlaw Midgets and Pro Four entry level division on the schedule.
• The Sprint Cars of New England’s 20th season finale takes place on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont. Chris Donnelly of Piermont has already clinched yet another championship for a record eighth time. Second to sixth in the standings are still in play, with Jake Williams from Tuftonboro 17 points behind second-place Will Hull.
Weekend schedule
Star Classic: Friday, 7 p.m., Sat. 4 p.m., Sun. 1:30 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 2 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 3 p.m.
Legion: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vermont): Saturday, 6 p.m.