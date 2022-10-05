Lee speedway

Penacook's James Capps hits the back stretch at Lee last Sunday.

 STEVE KENNEDY

LEE USA Speedway finished its auto racing season on Sunday with questions looming about what the future of the three-eighths mile paved oval will be. Lee has been in operation since 1964, and talk of another potential sale surfaced as cars circled the track on Sunday.

Norm Wrenn, a Nashua businessman. purchased the track from Red and Judy MacDonald in February of 2018. They had owned the property since 1986 before deciding to retire from racing. When asked Sunday by the Union Leader about the potential sale, Wrenn said that a sale was possible, but he added that no purchase- and-sale agreement has been signed.

