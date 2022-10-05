LEE USA Speedway finished its auto racing season on Sunday with questions looming about what the future of the three-eighths mile paved oval will be. Lee has been in operation since 1964, and talk of another potential sale surfaced as cars circled the track on Sunday.
Norm Wrenn, a Nashua businessman. purchased the track from Red and Judy MacDonald in February of 2018. They had owned the property since 1986 before deciding to retire from racing. When asked Sunday by the Union Leader about the potential sale, Wrenn said that a sale was possible, but he added that no purchase- and-sale agreement has been signed.
Wrenn’s son, Norm III, was operating the track until his unexpected passing from a brief illness due to an internal infection in November of 2020. Since his death, it has been an admitted struggle for both dad Norm and mom Shirley to be at the track.
Wrenn said he has spoken with Ben Bosowski, who owns and operates Hudson Speedway — and is also the co-owner with Wrenn of Claremont Motorsports Park — about a potential sale.
“I have been talking to Ben for the past two years since my son passed — on doing a partnership (as co-owners)- and now an outright sale,” Wrenn said. “Do I believe we will come to terms? Yes. Will I still be at the track to help? Yes. Did I have offers to sell it to developers for more money? Yes. Would I? No, I’m not going to be that guy, but with social media (the way it is) I was tempted more than once.
“Bottom line is that Ben and I are still working out terms to keep it a race track.”
Bosowski did not respond to a request for comment.
Joe Bassett, who has held the general manager position at Lee, said he is unsure what a sale would mean for his future. Bassett said he believes that he will remain at Lee, especially in the short term, but he hopes it will be for much longer.
“Norman has said since day one, if he ever sold it, that it would have to stay a race track,” Bassett added. “The only person buying race tracks right now is Ben. As far as I know, right now I’m staying on through the transfer of ownership, if that happens.
“I don’t know what goes on after that. I don’t know what his plans are for divisions, schedule or anything else. I do know that there is not a fixed number yet on a sale. I will be involved in racing either way. I hope that is at Lee.”
Among the potential events for 2023 is a return of the Granite State Pro Stock Series to Lee on July 14. The $10,000-to-win race on the Friday of NASCAR Cup Series weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was highly successful, with Cup Series star Tyler Reddick finishing second to Pembroke’s Casey Call in one of the most memorable nights of the season.
Maine car owner Archie St. Hilaire, who brought Reddick to Lee for that July event, said on Sunday that Reddick is eager to return, and he hopes to add two more NASCAR Cup drivers to that entry list.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is also expected to release its 2023 schedule later this month, with a May race at Lee on there.
In its heyday, through the 1980’s and beyond, Lee was a weekly Big Block Supermodified track. It later found success with Super Late Model cars and then Late Models headlining, before the 350 Supermodifieds took top billing. Lee found success this season by returning to Super Late Models as a headlining division, although not on a weekly basis.
World Series weekend
This racing season is not over yet, though, as hundreds of race cars, including many Granite State drivers will travel to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut this weekend for the 60th Annual SUNOCO World Series of Speedway Racing.
More than 10 divisions of racing are scheduled over the three days. Friday is headlined by the Modified Racing Series, as Kirk Alexander of Swanzey hopes to win his fourth MRS Championship. It would be the first title since 2007 for the 51-year-old veteran. He enters the final event with a 14-point margin over Jacob Perry.
On Saturday, the American-Canadian Tour, Pro All Stars Series and the New England Supermodified Series will all compete in feature event races at Thompson, which is a five-eighths-of-a-mile oval. A $10,000-to-win Open Modified race caps the day/night event. Many area drivers are entered in all of those events, including Wayne Helliwell Jr., DJ Shaw, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Russ Wood, to name a few.
Sunday afternoon racing is headlined by the pivotal next-to-last race of the season on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, with former Star and Lee weekly racer Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., leading the standings by a scant three points.
Chase Locke of Chester will make his debut in the Seymour Racing NEMA Lites Midget on Sunday, as well.
Hudson has its annual Pumpkinfest event on Sunday, Oct. 16, featuring a “Run What You Brung” race for almost any type of car to compete in the same race. Numerous Enduro events are also scheduled.