The 60th Annual World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut this past weekend proved to be a success with packed grandstands, 17 divisions of feature racing and no weather delays.
In Saturday’s headline event, former NASCAR Cup Series regular Ryan Preece took advantage of a perfectly executed pit stop on lap 82, taking the lead from Woody Pitkat on a lap 85 restart, and drove away from the field in the 100-lap Open Modified event that paid a $10,000 top prize.
“On a short run like that, the race played into my favor,” Preece said. “My car got too loose early, so I was just trying to maintain a top five and keep track position until the pit stop. I was just trying to get to that last 20-25 laps. We knew that we would have a really fast car then. Man, this is freaking awesome!”
Preece settled into the third position from lap 30 until the first caution waved on lap 82. All 12 of the 30 cars starting the race made a pit stop for two tires, with Preece getting two rear tires instead of the customary right side tires.
That decision paid off, as he was able to get more speed than Pitkat down the long front straightaway, to take the restart lead. Pitkat finished second, with former Star Speedway track champion Matt Swanson coming from 29th to finish third.
In the preliminary NESS Big Block Supermodified feature, Swanson took his first checkered flag in only his second start in the powerful cars. He made a daring outside pass on Ben Seitz, who was driving for Plaistow car owner Vic Miller, and won the 30-lap event. Pelham’s Russ Wood finished third.
“I started kind of running the bottom to bait Ben into thinking that’s where he needed to be, and it worked,” Swanson said of the winning pass. “I was able to drive around him. It’s tough with these things. You can’t see behind you. No mirrors. No spotters. You don’t really know how far a guy is behind you, so you just give it all you’ve got every lap.”
It was a good day as well for D.J. Shaw of Center Conway. He earned third- and fourth-place finishes in the PASS Super Late Model and ACT Tour Late Model 75-lap features on Saturday. Tom Carey III won the ACT event, with Shawn Swallow of Groveton placing ninth and rookie Bryan Wall Jr. of East Kinston in 11th. Derry’s Erick Sands was fifth until a flat tire and some damage ended his day on lap 18.
Wayne Helliwell Jr. was back where he has been so many times in his career — out front in the PASS event. The Dover veteran turned the fastest laps of the race in a car owned by Bruce Bernhart of Pelham, making multiple passes in the early laps to get the lead on the 11th circuit.
Helliwell stayed there in the caution-free event until Maine’s Garrett Hall got by him on lap 51. Helliwell and Shaw finished second and third, respectively, with Conway’s Gabe Brown sixth and Hudson’s Joey Polewarczyk Jr. 10th. It was a good recovery for Helliwell after a disappointing result at Lee last Sunday.
“Once the tire pressures came up there about halfway we knew we set the bleeders wrong and Garrett was able to get by us,” he said. “Overall, a great day to come out of here in second. A lot of hard work by the guys this week. We had a blown rear end and a whole bunch of little issues we found on Thursday.”
Friday’s headline event at Thompson was the Modified Racing Series, which brought a field of 32 cars. Kirk Alexander of Swanzey was trying to earn a fourth series championship and held a 14-point advantage on Jacob Perry, but some front suspension issues hampered his progress. Perry was able to earn the title with an 11th-place finish after Alexander was lapped by the leaders during a long green flag run. He needed to finish within six positions of Perry, but was 10 spots back when the checkered flag waved.
Stoehr takes flag
On Sunday, Avery Stoehr was victorious in the NEMA Lites Midgets 20-lap event. PJ Stergios of Candia drove from 10th to a fourth-place finish. Chase Locke lost one lap due to a spin off turn two, finishing 15th.