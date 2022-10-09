Preece wins at Thompson

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece celebrates his win at Thompson Speedway on Saturday night.

The 60th Annual World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut this past weekend proved to be a success with packed grandstands, 17 divisions of feature racing and no weather delays.

In Saturday’s headline event, former NASCAR Cup Series regular Ryan Preece took advantage of a perfectly executed pit stop on lap 82, taking the lead from Woody Pitkat on a lap 85 restart, and drove away from the field in the 100-lap Open Modified event that paid a $10,000 top prize.