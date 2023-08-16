Riverside

Matthew Kimball, left, of Bennington, and Connecticut’s Jacob Perry are among the favorites in the only North Country Modifieds stop of the season on Saturday night at Riverside Speedway in Groveton.

 KEVIN RICE

RIVERSIDE SPEEDWAY, a quarter-mile paved and banked oval race track in Groveton, first opened as a dirt track in 1964.

Since then, it has hosted virtually all forms of short track race cars. In late 2019, Mike Humphrey bought the facility and renamed it Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park. The venue plays host to Saturday night auto racing events and some Friday racing as well.