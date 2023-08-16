RIVERSIDE SPEEDWAY, a quarter-mile paved and banked oval race track in Groveton, first opened as a dirt track in 1964.
Since then, it has hosted virtually all forms of short track race cars. In late 2019, Mike Humphrey bought the facility and renamed it Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park. The venue plays host to Saturday night auto racing events and some Friday racing as well.
The facility also has a schedule of events for dirt bikes and ATV’s, with bi-monthly Sunday afternoon racing on its dirt facility. The asphalt track received widespread attention when it opened for racing during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. It currently has weekly racing, often headlined by Late Models, using rules that mirror the American-Canadian Tour.
This Saturday night, the latest Groveton “adventure” will be headlined by the only northern appearance in the Granite State by the Tour-Type Modifieds. The “Milton CAT Great North Woods 75” for the Modified Racing Series will include bonus money from qualifying and a feature event that will be eventful in its own right.
Points leader Matt Swanson, the 23-year-old from Acton, Mass., a past Modified champion at Star Speedway in Epping, heads the list of entrants for this event. Other notables include Anthony Nocella, a past MRS champion and also a 2022 winner of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Kirk Alexander of Swanzey is second in the season standings, followed by Modified rookie Mike Collins of Strafford. Donnie Lashua from Canaan is entered, and Matthew Kimball will travel from Bennington to compete as well. Jeff Murray from Claremont has added his name to the entry list. Look for Connecticut racer Jacob Perry to be in the hunt as well.
The New England Dwarf Car Series is also scheduled to make the trip north for a visit. The local Street Stocks plus three other weekly divisions make up a Saturday schedule that begins with qualifying events at 6 p.m.
Other weekend racing
• In part because of the constant battles with weather this season, the Hudson Speedway has two memorial events on its Sunday evening slate, with both events featuring bonus money. The Mighty Mike Lewis Memorial 75 for NHSTRA Late Models will have a full field, including Hudson points leader Milton Duran of Londonderry and Chuck Dehney of Pelham, who are expected to be among the favorites.
The 3rd annual Hennessey Memorial 40 for the Pure Stock division also brings with it a nice payoff thanks to the Hennessey family. Ridge Runners and the NELCAR Legends are also on Sunday’s schedule.
• Star Speedway hosts its final $5 admission Friday, headlined by a 30-lap feature for the Slingshots. On Saturday, there’s a full schedule of events that includes Late Models, Street Stocks and double features for the Six Shooters.
• Monadnock Speedway in Winchester returns with double features for the NHSTRA Modifieds plus the NHSTRA Late Models and four other NASCAR Weekly Series feature events on Saturday night. Massachusetts brothers Nathan and Tim Wenzel lead the Modified and Late Model season standings.
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth again is facing the dreaded Friday rain in the forecast, but organizers hope to race with the Sportsman Modifieds, Outlaw Midgets and Pro Four stock cars competing.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock is back open after a week off. Featured is the final round of the Triple Crown Series for the Flying Tigers division. The headlining Late Models go 50 laps. Double features are slated for the Dwarf Cars, plus an appearance by the Wicked Good Vintage Series.
• Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vermont, will celebrate 56 years of racing at the quarter-mile dirt track and it’s David’s House Benefit night as well. The Sportsman Modifieds, DMA Midgets and Modified Coupes are among the anniversary night feature events to be contested.
• The NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites end their summer break with the rescheduled event at New London-Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut. Alby Ovitt of Raymond is locked in a points battle with teammate Avery Stoehr in the Lites class.
• Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, has two racing events planned, beginning tonight with its regularly scheduled Thursday night program paying a double purse thanks to Flo Racing sponsorship. On Sunday, it’s another four-division event that includes a 100-lap race for the Flying Tigers.
Weekend schedule
Thunder Road (Barre, Vermont): Thursday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m.
Star: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vermont): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Waterford (Connecticut): Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Hudson, Sunday, 5:15 p.m.