CLAREMONT — Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., won his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event since 2018 on Friday night, taking the Tim Lepine-owned Modified to the front on lap 14 and leading to the finish of the Clash at Claremont 150 in front of what was believed to be the largest crowd at the track since the 1980s.
“I actually commented about 20 laps into practice that this car will win if it doesn’t break,” he said. “Everyone on the crew kind of looked at me, but I knew the feeling of the car we had. It was good.”
To get the car that good, McKennedy chose to miss the Modified event held six days earlier at his home track, Star Speedway, to make extra preparations for the first NWMT race at Claremont in 15 years.
It paid off.
“Between swapping cars and motors, it just would have made for too much of a stressful week,” he said. “We just thought as a group, if we want to focus on this NASCAR Tour, we had to skip that and get all of our ducks in a row for here. It was tough. Star is a track I’ve had a lot of success on, but I’m glad we stuck to our plan.”
McKennedy started fourth in the highly competitive 23-car field. He waited for the front row cars to single out, as Star winner Jake Johnson finally took the first lead of the race on lap 12. Then McKennedy pounced. It took him just two laps to pass Johnson for a lead he held to the end.
The win put the driver, who has racing roots at Hudson, Star and Lee, within four points of the lead in the season standings, behind Friday’s runner-up Ron Silk. Johnson finished third, with Brian Robie of Sunapee and Antrim’s Matt Kimball finishing eighth and 10th, respectively.“Everybody kind of regards Whelen as the pinnacle of Modified racing and without a doubt you’re surrounded by the big names when you come here,” Robie said. “To be able to come and try our hand at this and put up strong performances is something that I’ve wanted to do for a while. We qualified up front and were able to hold our own.”
In the Street Stock feature, David Greenslit of Claremont returned to his winning ways, driving from a seventh starting position to outdistance the 20-car field. He took the lead on lap 14 of the 25-lap event, earning valuable NASCAR National Division II points.
Weekend roundupD.J. Shaw of Center Conway finally reached victory lane at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock on Saturday night with his American-Canadian Tour ride, as he won the biggest prize of all — the $10,000-to-win Milton Cat Midsummer Classic 250.
Shaw finished ahead of Vermont’s Jesse Switser, with Gabe Brown of Center Conway finishing fifth. Track points leader Quinten Welch of Groveton placed seventh, just ahead of Jamie and Shawn Swallow of Stark, with next generation racer Ryan Olsen of Bath rounding out the top 10.
There were 43 ACT cars and a capacity crowd on hand, with 12 of 30 starters finishing on the lead lap. Shane Sicard returned to victory lane in the 35-lap Flying Tigers main, with Les Washburn of Bethlehem winning the 25-lap Strictly Minis feature and Kyle Goodbout of Lincoln winning the Kids Division 15-lap event.
At Legion Speedway in Wentworth on Friday, Matt Hoyt of Campton returned to victory lane in the first of two 25-lap features for the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England. Luke Greenwood of Hudson won the second feature. Nick Comeau of Hudson captured another Non-Winged Sprint Car feature.
Casey Call of Pembroke returned to victory lane in a Pro Stock at Lee on Saturday, taking the second of two 40-lap feature races. Brandon Barker finished second, with Jeremy Davis of Tamworth in third. In the first Pro Stock feature, former Lee regular Ryan Green took his second win of the season, followed by Gary Smith and Bill Helliwell of Litchfield.
Jimmy Renfrew of Candia finished fourth in both events. Claremont regulars took advantage of a night off there to race at Lee in a 50-lap special event for the Late Model Sportsman. Ricky Bly of Sunapee and Charlestown’s Ben Poland were the top two finishers in that event.On the dirt Saturday night at Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vt., Josh Sunn scored the DirtCar Sportsman 55-lap touring series win over Matt Lashua of Canaan. Seth Carlson was the USAC DMA Midget winner in a car owned by Hall of Famer Skip Matczak.
Star regular Bobby Timmons III took advantage of a night off at Star to win the SMAC 350 Supermodified Tour event at Wiscasset in his home state of Maine on Saturday night. Dave Helliwell took second, with Ben Tinker third.
The ISMA Supermodifieds had two feature events at the Sandusky Speedway in Ohio. Otto Sitterly won Friday’s 40-lap preliminary over Fremont’s Mike Ordway Jr., but Ordway was the class of the field in Saturday’s 100-lap Hy-Miler Nationals Classic, holding off Sitterly over the closing laps to earn his second major race win this month.