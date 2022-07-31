McKennedy

Jon McKennedy after his first NASCAR win since 2018.

 STEVE KENNEDY

CLAREMONT — Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., won his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event since 2018 on Friday night, taking the Tim Lepine-owned Modified to the front on lap 14 and leading to the finish of the Clash at Claremont 150 in front of what was believed to be the largest crowd at the track since the 1980s.

“I actually commented about 20 laps into practice that this car will win if it doesn’t break,” he said. “Everyone on the crew kind of looked at me, but I knew the feeling of the car we had. It was good.”