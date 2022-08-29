Cole Butcher

Cole Butcher celebrates his win in the Oxford 250.

 david baker

Cole Butcher became the first Canadian to win the Oxford 250 since 1995 on Sunday night at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine before a capacity crowd, after race leader Johnny Clark spun off the front bumper of Butcher’s car on lap 242.

Derek Griffith of Hudson was victorious in one of Saturday’s preliminary events.

Contact Kevin Rice at RiceonRacing@gmail.com