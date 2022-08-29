Cole Butcher became the first Canadian to win the Oxford 250 since 1995 on Sunday night at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine before a capacity crowd, after race leader Johnny Clark spun off the front bumper of Butcher’s car on lap 242.
Derek Griffith of Hudson was victorious in one of Saturday’s preliminary events.
Clark appeared to be on his way to repeat his 2020 win in the prestigious event when he approached the lapped car of Jimmy Hebert as Hebert slowed and Clark appeared to misjudge the lapped car. When Clark slowed, Butcher, of Hantsport, Nova Scotia, got into the back of Clark’s car. Clark did a 360 spin and continued in fourth place, while Butcher took his first lead of the race.
Over the final laps, Butcher was chased by another past winner, Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Mass., who recovered from an opening-lap flat tire and a lap 21 spin to lead the race from laps 130-180. Gabe Brown of Center Conway, who was competing in his first career 250, also made a run at the race lead, recovering from a spin on lap two.
Brown first entered the top 10 just after the halfway point of the event, racing as high as second place by lap 185, but he was never able to get the lead and earn any share of the lap money, which paid early race leaders Joey Pastore and Max Cookson, as well as MacDonald additional payoff money in the thousands.
Butcher led only the final eight laps, pocketing over $25,000 for his victory. MacDonald and Brown finished second and third, with Clark listed on Monday as the unofficial fourth-place finisher. Maine favorites Ben Rowe and Cassius Clark were both eliminated from the race by the lap 125 halfway point.
Brown was the highest finisher of six New Hampshire drivers who qualified for the 42-car starting field. D.J. Shaw of Center Conway spent much of the race in the top 10, settling for an eighth-place result in a race he has yet to win. Hudson drivers Joey Polewarczyk and Griffith finished in positions 11 and 15, respectively. Dan Winter of Deerfield and Jake Matheson of Hillsborough placed in positions 28 and 29.
On Saturday at Oxford, the support division feature racing had plenty of highlights, but none bigger for Griffith than his victory in the NESS Supermodified 50-lap event. Griffith, racing for the first time in a big block Supermodified, brought the Kenny White-owned car from Weare home first. Ben Seitz and Russ Wood Sr. followed him across the finish line.
The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) 125 was won by Derek Gluchacki, with DJ Shaw of Center Conway and Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia finishing third and fourth in Saturday’s finale. The race was delayed for more than one hour due to a power failure caused by someone hitting a light pole outside of the track.
The Modified Racing Series also competed for 75 laps on Saturday night, and Jacob Perry won for Canaan car owner Jack Bateman. Matt Swanson finished second, with Steve Dickey of Milford fifth and Swanzey’s Kirk Alexander sixth.
Around the tracks
• At Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday, it was a dramatic championship night for the 350 Supermodifieds. It came down to one position to decide the title. Jeffrey Battle won the caution-free event and it was just enough because Bobby Timmons took fifth, leaving him five points short of the title. Timmons started the race in position 12.
The Star track championship was Battle’s second straight. He had to beat two-time Star 350 champion Dave Helliwell of Manchester with a late-race pass to accomplish it. Helliwell crossed the line second, with Eddie Witkum Jr. in third. Shane Gendron of Tyngsboro, Mass., won the Woody’s Strictly Stock 40-lap main.
• Todd Patnode returned to victory lane for the first time in weeks on Saturday at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. The Swanzey driver ended the dry spell by besting a 16-car field of NHSTRA Modifieds. Brain Robie of Sunapee was third. Tyler Leary retook the points lead with a fourth-place finish.
• Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, had two drivers from Canaan taking home the hardware, as Todd Buckwold beat neighbor Matt Lashua to the checkers. Brandon Piastka won the USAC DMA Midgets feature, with Seth Carlson taking the points lead with a third-place run.
• Doug Coby dominated the NASCAR Modified event at Langley, Virginia, on Saturday night, leading all 150 laps. Former Star regular Jon McKennedy finished fourth to hold a three-point lead in the season standings with four races left.
“I was too loose at the end,” he said. “A little disappointed. I thought we would have run better.”
• Friday racing in the state was washed out, as both Claremont and Legion Speedways canceled their events due to heavy rains moving through the region.
.