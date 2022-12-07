JDV Productions announced on Tuesday the formation of a new “Open Modifieds” schedule for 2023, which will consist of 100-lap events at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester and Claremont Motorsports Park, which is currently under a potential sales agreement for at least some of the 63-acre property.
The two high-paying events will include Granite State racers such as Brian Robie of Sunapee and Matt Kimball of Bennington. The rules for these events could allow the weekly New Hampshire Modified drivers to compete in major events, with the lower-cost 604 Crate Engines, against traveling teams with big-dollar motors.
“We’ve enjoyed spending the last few years traveling around New England and will continue to do so, but it’s always nice to have a few Open Modified races close to home,” Robie said in a release. “Having two of them is even better.
“The management team involved with JDV is looking to do things a little bit different, which is always welcome. I enjoy new challenges. Having these shows on our home turf offers a slight advantage.”
The dual events will take place on Saturday, June 3, at Monadnock and on Sunday, Sept. 3, in Claremont. JDV’s increasing in-state influence on local racing took prominence last year with three NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events in the state, and there are four expected in 2023 to go with the two new races.
Claremont sale pending?
The rumors of changes coming to Claremont Motorsports Park, a one-third mile paved oval where racing began as a dirt track in 1947, are now coming to fruition. Last Friday, Mike Parks, who operated the speedway under the title MDP Motorsports Promotions LLC for the past three seasons, announced that his lease to run the facility was not being renewed.
The property has been owned since 2019 by Ben Bosowski and Norman Wrenn, who have also been operating Hudson, Lee and Monadnock speedways, forming an NHSTRA organization name, which allows teams to compete at multiple in-state tracks with the same rules packages.
“When you’re leasing, it’s always in the back of your mind if it’s going to happen,” Parks told the Union Leader on Sunday. “I have no ill feeling towards Ben and Norm. They told me they have entered into an agreement to sell the facility, and they are trying to have it completed by December 31.
“We successfully rejuvenated my hometown track. I wish whoever runs it next year all of the success in the world. If I have any regrets, I laid out a five-year business plan for the speedway and I don’t get to finish it. We were going into year four and I was going to start doing bigger events for our Friday night show. I had a $5,000-to-win Street Stock Show all planned.”
Claremont Street Stock champion David Greenslit, who also finished second in the NASCAR National Division II Short Track Series standings, has been racing at the track 10 minutes from home since 2010. His NASCAR success is directly a result of the improved car counts under Parks’s leadership.
“I was a little bit shocked to hear that Mike was gone,” Greenslit noted. “He might have ruffled some feathers here and there, but that’s part of our sport. Nobody is ever going to agree with everything you do. I wish him the best. Hopefully the track will continue to go in the right direction without him there.”
The potential sale apparently is being decided upon in just days. The NHSTRA group has indicated that an announcement on the future of Claremont Speedway would be forthcoming next Tuesday.
“We are in negotiations with a serious buyer that will keep it a race track,” Wrenn said. “If there is a delay in the sale due to the amount of adjacent property that will also be included, the NHSTRA will manage the track.”
It has been made clear that regardless of the outcome, there will be racing at Claremont in 2023. The announcements of this new Modified Open event, and also confirmation that the infield Kart racing for kids will continue next season, solidifies the fact that it will remain an asphalt race track next season.
The season-ending banquet is still on schedule for Jan. 14 at the Fireside Inn and Suites in West Lebanon.