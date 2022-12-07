Robie

Brian Robie (25) of Sunapee will be among the early entries for a new Open Modified Series in New Hampshire.

 STEVE kENNEDY

JDV Productions announced on Tuesday the formation of a new “Open Modifieds” schedule for 2023, which will consist of 100-lap events at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester and Claremont Motorsports Park, which is currently under a potential sales agreement for at least some of the 63-acre property.

The two high-paying events will include Granite State racers such as Brian Robie of Sunapee and Matt Kimball of Bennington. The rules for these events could allow the weekly New Hampshire Modified drivers to compete in major events, with the lower-cost 604 Crate Engines, against traveling teams with big-dollar motors.