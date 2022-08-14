It was a good weekend for drivers traveling out of their home states to race at many venues this past weekend.
For Fremont native Mike Ordway Jr., it was a second straight win in the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodified Challenge in Oswego, N.Y., which also earned him the points championship in the three-race series, worth a $9,000 payday for the Clyde Booth-owned team.
“I waited my whole life to win at Oswego, and to be able to do it twice in one year is pretty special,” Ordway said.
Ordway was running second through much of the 60-lap event, chasing Michael Barnes. On lap 51, Ordway drove around Barnes, who pulled out of the race one lap later due to mechanical problems. Russ Wood from Pelham finished ninth.
Chase Locke traveled from Chester, then the 16-year-old drove from 11th to first to win his fourth 350 Supermodified feature of the season at Oswego.
Around the tracks
The two major events held on Friday at Claremont were both won by out of state drivers as well. Joey Doiron from Maine held off Center Conway’s D.J. Shaw to win the 100-lap Granite State Pro Stock $7,500-to-win feature. New Hampshire drivers rounded out the top five, with Gabe Brown of Center Conway, Joey Polewarczyk from Hudson and Bryan Kruczek of Newmarket all having good runs.
The “Racers Honoring Racers 100” for tour-type Modifieds was a $15,650 payday for Pennsylvania driver Matt Hirschman, as he drove from third to first over the final 10 laps, passing Sam Rameau for the lead. Connecticut drivers Ron Silk and Max Zachem finished second and third, respectively, with Kirk Alexander of Swanzey being the highest local driver with a fifth-place run. Swanzey neighbor Todd Patnode was seventh.
Craig Smith of Newport pulled off an upset win in the 25-lap Late Model Sportsman feature. Ricky Bly took second place on lap 15, but without a caution he wasn't able to catch up to Smith and the Sunapee driver settled for second. The other three features were all won by out-of-state drivers.
At Riverside Speedway in Groveton, drivers from Maine and Vermont made up the top three finishing positions in the R&R Street Stock 100, with Kris Watson beating Chris Riendeau and Star regular Adam Lovejoy to the finish. Bill Helliwell from Pelham won the 350 Supermodified feature.
Monadnock Speedway in Winchester held its 50-lap Battle of the Belt Street Stock race and it was Tim Wenzel from Holyoke, Mass., beating Chris Buffone and Keith Johnson of East Sullivan to the line. David Greenslit from Claremont finished fourth.
Vermont drivers Kasey Beattie and Jason Woodward won the Late Model and Flying Tigers features, respectively, on Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. Tim Paquette of Bennington, Tyler Thompson from Lincoln and Austin Sicard of Gilmanton were victorious in the three lower division feature races.
It was an interesting night of racing on Saturday night at Star Speedway in Epping, as one of the original 350 Supermodified drivers, John Leonard of Danville, won his first feature race since 2005. Leonard held off Maine drivers Bobby Timmons III and Brad Babb in the 40-lap event.
Points leader Jeffrey Battle spun in lapped traffic during the feature, and as a result, Timmons becomes the new leader in the season standings with only one points race remaining on the schedule. Timmons has done it with consistency, earning seven second-place finishes and one win in 10 starts this season.
At neighboring Lee USA Speedway on Friday night it was Jim Chambers of Atkinson finishing ahead of Massachusetts drivers Avery Stoehr and Randy Cabral to win the 37-lap NEMA Midgets feature. Cody Hodgdon from Pittsfield won the 25-lap Dwarf Cars feature, with Tom Harton winning the 47-lap special for Six Shooters and Ernie Coates victorious in the 47-lap Pure Stock main.
Chris Donnelly from Piermont got the best of the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England field on Friday night at Legion Speedway in Wentworth. Out of state drivers won both Granite State Mini Sprint features, with Chase Rodgers from Maine taking the 600cc win, with Ella Gisleson from Connecticut becoming a first-time winner in the 500cc class.
D.J. Shaw from Center Conway went out of state to win the 150-lap feature for the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine, beating Maine's Ben Ashline to the finish. Gabe Brown finished third, with Jimmy Renfrew from Candia placing seventh in the tune-up race for the Aug. 28 Oxford 250.
A special mid-week show is scheduled for this Wednesday, as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour makes its return to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. The Phoenix Communications 150 is the first race at the Connecticut oval for NASCAR’s oldest division since 2020, where they have held 148 events previously.