Hudson racing

The race is on for the lead in the NEMA Midgets at Hudson on Sunday, as Avery Stoehr (10) tries to stay out front, with Alby Ovitt (20) close behind.

 KEVIN RICE

HUDSON — Sunday afternoon produced yet another memory for race fans at Hudson Speedway, as the NEMA Lites Midgets were in town for a 50-lap race, won by Avery Stoehr.

On Saturday, Manchester’s Dave Helliwell escaped the New England rain to win the 350 Supermodifieds SMAC Tour event in front of a packed house just outside of Buffalo, New York.