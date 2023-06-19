HUDSON — Sunday afternoon produced yet another memory for race fans at Hudson Speedway, as the NEMA Lites Midgets were in town for a 50-lap race, won by Avery Stoehr.
On Saturday, Manchester’s Dave Helliwell escaped the New England rain to win the 350 Supermodifieds SMAC Tour event in front of a packed house just outside of Buffalo, New York.
The longest race of the season for NEMA produced arguably its best racing to date, as Stoehr was given a timely caution for a slowing car on the race’s final lap, just as Raymond’s Alby Ovitt had him set up for a last lap pass.
“I felt like we were going to roll the top on him before the yellow came out,” Ovitt said. “We had a better long run car than he did. I felt like we were going to get him, but the yellow came out and he fired off better on the restart.”
Stoehr took advantage of a fourth starting position to get the lead on lap five. Meanwhile, Ovitt started in position 11, making his way into the top five with a lap nine pass. He was third on lap 20, and then second after Joey Bailey tangled with a lapped car on lap 33.
Stoehr was able to get out front, but Ovitt closed in as the race neared a conclusion. The lead duo raced nearly even on a couple of occasions, with lapped traffic in play. Ovitt appeared ready to make an outside pass for the win when the caution flag waved, setting up a green-white-checker finish and Ovitt was unable to mount a challenge on colder tires. The race marked his third consecutive second place.
“Three in a row now,” he confirmed. “We’re getting closer and closer. One of these, we will win at some point here. Either way a one-two finish for the Parker Brothers team shows how good they are.”
Chase Locke from Chester finished sixth. Seventh-place finisher Dylan Coutu caught a wheel after the finish and crashed into the turn one pit entrance. After being transported by ambulance to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, then transferred to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, Coutu was home recovering.
Geoff Rollins decided to race both his Modified and Late Model in NHSTRA competition at Hudson after he found out the Late Model race was paying a 22-car field $1,500 to win. The Merrimack racer won that race and finished second in his Modified. Colton Martin of Claremont won the 40-lap Jeremy Decourcy Memorial for Pure Stocks, with Michael Yeaton of Pelham taking top honors in the 25-lap Six Shooters main.
Traveling Helliwell prevails
A storybook past few years for Dave Helliwell added a new chapter on Saturday night, as the Manchester racer headed west to Lancaster Motorplex for sunshine and Supermodifieds. As the previous race winner on the Sundial Cocktails 350 Supermodified Tour, Helliwell had to start in position 12 of a 21-car field that had entrants from Ohio to Maine.
Despite that handicap, it took him just 17 laps to chase down early race leader Steve Duphily from Plaistow and take a race lead he would hold to the end of the 45-lap event in front of a packed house.
“Nobody wants to go for a seven-hour car ride, or tow eight hours, but once you get out there and you look up into the stands and you’re seeing thousands of people, it’s fantastic,” he said. “I couldn’t have had a better car. There was a second groove that came in when the sun went down. Everybody was running the bottom. The top side was open for business, so we just went out there and started picking them off one by one.
“If people only knew that five or six years ago I was running around in a little four-cylinder car, working on it in my dirt backyard. I am fortunate to now have championships and wins in Supermodifieds for literally the best car owners there are.”
Duphily held the second position to the end, besting longtime Star Speedway competitor Bobby Timmons III, Matt Caprara and fifth-place Bill Helliwell from Pelham. Seabrook’s Scott Watts finished sixth.
• A trio of Granite State racers scored victories last Friday night, as Legion Speedway in Wentworth beat the rain to open their season. Donald Ottati from Rumney won the Non-wing Sprint Cars main, with Walt Hammond from Canaan taking the Sportsman Modified feature. James Fitzgerald towed from Raymond, taking top honors in the Outlaw Midgets feature.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton got rained out after 19 of 75 laps were run in their headlining Late Model division, with Matthew Mason of Groveton out front. Racing at Star, Claremont, Bear Ridge and White Mountain speedways were all canceled or postponed by rain.
• White Mountain did run the second half of its weekend events, with Johnny Clark taking the Pro All Stars Series 150 on Sunday afternoon. He took control of the race after DJ Shaw of Center Conway became hampered by the loss of power steering and finished seventh.
Candia’s Jimmy Renfrew Jr. placed third.