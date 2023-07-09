James Fadden

James Fadden celebrates his first win of the season on Saturday at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont.

 ALAN WARD

BRADFORD, Vt. — James Fadden had the perfect setup.

After a two-hour rain changed the racing surface dramatically at Bear Ridge Speedway on Saturday night, Fadden drove from the fifth starting position to the lead on Lap 9, then held off Josh Sunn to win his first DIRTcar Sportsman Modified race of the year.