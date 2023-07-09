BRADFORD, Vt. — James Fadden had the perfect setup.
After a two-hour rain changed the racing surface dramatically at Bear Ridge Speedway on Saturday night, Fadden drove from the fifth starting position to the lead on Lap 9, then held off Josh Sunn to win his first DIRTcar Sportsman Modified race of the year.
“I got lucky,” said Plainfield’s Fadden. “I was really questioning what the car was going to do in this track condition. We haven’t had a track like this all year. We threw something at it and it seemed to stick. Lapped traffic played a huge role at the end, but we held onto it. I am excited to be where I am.”
By Lap 15, Fadden had built a significant lead margin, but with no caution flags during the second half of the race, the veteran racer had to contend with lapped traffic and Sunn quickly closed in to capitalize. The Vermont standout made an inside move on the final lap, edging ahead of Fadden on Turn 1, but Fadden’s outside momentum, coupled with a backstretch slide by Sunn, carried the 91NH to victory.
Sunn held on for second, with Mike Ryan in third. Max Dolliver of Londonderry fell outside of the top 10 early in the race after he was trapped behind a slower car. From there, he put on a driving clinic, passing cars inside and out. Dolliver, a pavement racer now on dirt, also made a successful but daring three-wide pass. He slipped between two other Modifieds down the backstretch on his way to a fourth-place finish.
Meanwhile, the Granite State Mini Sprints brought a full field of 24 cars for the 20-lap 600 cc feature won by Kyle Belliveau of Hopkinton, who schooled the younger drivers on the wet surface. Justin Burr drove from starting position 13 to finish second, with Cody Willette of Alton Bay taking third.
“It helps to start up front,” Belliveau said. “You give any of these kids back here a start-up where we were and they’re going to walk away with it too. We’ve got some really great drivers here, especially the two right behind me. The competition (level) is really high this year.”
Around the tracks
After finishing in the top five in both 350 Supermodified features the previous week at Star Speedway, Ryan Locke of Chester secured his first win of the season at the Epping oval on Saturday night, beating Ryan Battle and Eddie Witkum Jr. to the checkers.
Connor McDougal of Wakefield won a lengthy Late Model feature, with Charlie Baldwin beating Shane Gendron and Joey Ventrilo to the line in the Woody’s Street Stock event.
It took two days around rain delays for Riverside Speedway organizers to complete their racing program, and when they did, Vermont’s Stephen Donahue beat hometown racers Randy Potter and Luke Shannon in the 75-lap Late Model headline event. Cole Watson won the Street Stock main.
At Wiscasset (Maine) Speedway, Kirk Alexander of Swanzey appeared to be headed to a dominating victory in Saturday’s Milton Cat Modified Racing Series 75, but a caution allowed former Star track champion Matt Swanson to catch up. Swanson took advantage, grabbing the lead and then racing to victory in the Gary Casella 25. Joey Jarvis, Brian Robie of Sunapee and Mike Collins from Strafford rounded out the top five.
Racing scheduled for Legion Speedway, Monadnock Speedway and White Mountain Motorsports Park all fell victim to rain. The White Mountain card was rained on after qualifying, so the double points midseason championship event will be made up, with a date to be announced Monday.