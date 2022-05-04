Reigning champion Gabe Brown of Center Conway played the role of the ringer at Claremont Motorsports Park in the Granite State Pro Stock Series season opener two weeks ago.
But, when the New Hampshire-based touring series rolls into Epping’s Star Speedway on Saturday, the GSPSS regulars will be looking to walk away with a win for themselves.
Saturday’s Hedges Excavating 100 is the second bout of the season for the traveling pro stocks and the first of two visits to Star in 2022.
Star Speedway has a rich racing history dating back to the 1960s. Known as a haven for open-wheel action from midget cars to winged supermodifieds, Star has a deep-fendered legacy as well, having hosted the stars of the NASCAR Busch North Series in the 1980s and 1990s.
Star joined the GSPSS schedule in 2012 and has hosted the series 14 times in all. The most recent visits have produced some of the series’ most electrifying finishes, whether it’s Ray Christian’s bump-and-run on Joey Doiron in 2019, or Joey Polewarczyk’s door-to-door duel with Derek Griffith a year later.
In plenty of those skirmishes, the spoils have fallen to drivers with local expertise — drivers like Derry’s Joe Squeglia and Newmarket’s Bryan Kruczek.
Kruczek won last May’s Hedges Excavating 100 and will be striving for a repeat performance on Saturday. He drives for Star Speedway owner Bobby Webber Jr. making last year’s win a truly local affair.
Kruczek came up one spot short of a second win in last fall’s Star Classic feature.
Besting Kruczek in last fall’s Star showdown was 2019 GSPSS champion Doiron. He finished third at the GSPSS season opener at Claremont Motorsports Park, and the veteran will be gunning for another win at Star.
But Kruczek and Doiron will have to face another driver with plenty of Star success to brag about. Candia’s Jimmy Renfrew Jr. was a fresh-faced rookie when he claimed his first GSPSS win at Star in 2018. The teenager bounced back from a tow out of the puckerbrush to score his first touring win in only his fourth series start.
Tickets are available at the gate for Saturday’s race, with Star’s weekly divisions rounding out a program that kicks off at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.gspss.net.