IT’S drag racing weekend in New Hampshire.
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) makes its annual stop for the New England Nationals at the New England Dragway in Epping. Once a year, the 300-mph cars come to the region, and this will be the eighth race of 22 on their season schedule.
Among the entries are 2021 Epping winners Billy Torrence in the Top Fuel class, the legendary John Force in Funny Car, and Aaron Stanfield, who took home Pro Stock honors.
A relative newcomer to the NHRA Top Fuel ranks is 26-year-old Austin Prock. The 2019 NHRA Rookie of the Year wasn’t able to compete in Epping the past two seasons due to financial restraints. Instead, the Lansing, Mich., native worked as a crew member in 2021, and this year it’s his turn to strive for Epping glory as a member of John Force Racing.
“Last year I was working on my dad’s car, with driver Robert Hight driving,” Prock said this week. “We’ve had some success there as an organization and I look forward to keeping that up this weekend.”
Prock is a fourth-generation racer. His great-grandfather raced in the Indianapolis 500 in the 1930s and 1940s. His grandfather competed against John Force driving a Funny Car in the 1970s.
“John has known our family name for a long time,” Prock explained. “My dad got a job with John Force in 2000. John has seen my career blossom, and in 2017 he gave me the opportunity to become part of his developmental driver program and it has been history since.
“I am in the shop with the guys every week. I am hands-on with the race car, both at and off the track. When we’re at the track, I help on the blower department. That’s the area of the car where I have the most expertise. At the race shop, I do a lot of fabricating and machining. We all work together.”
Back as a full-time driver this season, Prock is fifth in Top Fuel points, having advanced to the finals in one of seven events held so far this season. He says that weather and the different characteristics of each race track are key factors in finding success.
“You kind of build your setup package as the year goes on,” he noted. “When we start the year, the conditions are a lot cooler. As you go through the season, you get into the hotter months, and you have to make changes to your setup. Typically New Hampshire is pretty hot. This weekend it looks like mid-70s, so the track should be in shape for some good runs.
“My team is really making strides with our setups now. We look forward to trying to get a win there this weekend. I think we are totally capable.”
Prock will have to contend with the Torrence family to win Top Fuel honors this season. They have dominated in Top Fuel at the Epping track recently, with Billy winning last year and his son Steve getting victories in the two previous appearances. Prock teammate Brittany Force currently leads the Top Fuel Standings.
Funny Car legend John Force, a 16-time world champion, will return to defend his win, but defending world champion Ron Capps and three-time champion Matt Hagan will also be in contention. They are past Epping winners, as well, in the highly competitive division.
In Pro Stock, defending race winner Stanfield has two wins already this season. He will compete against teammate and current points leader Erica Enders and Greg Anderson, who is seeking to make history with his 100th career win.
The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series weekend begins with a round of qualifying Friday at 6 p.m. The final two rounds of qualifying will be held during an action-packed Saturday, which also includes Snowmobile Exhibition qualifying, and a variety of fan-friendly events held off the track, in the midway.
A popular staple of NHRA is that race fans are allowed into the pit area to watch as teams prepare to race. Final elimination rounds will take place on Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets are still available for the weekend events, but with good weather conditions forecast for Saturday and Sunday, fans are encouraged to buy tickets at NHRA.com/tickets before arriving at the dragway.
Around the short tracksAfter being rained out last Friday, Claremont Motorsports Park will make its second attempt Friday at paying out the highest purse in track history. The “Racers Honoring Racers 100” field for pavement tour-type Modifieds will now include former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ron Silk.
Silk added his name to a list that includes Doug Coby, Matt Hirschman and Woody Pitkat, who will compete against locals Kirk Alexander and Todd Patnode, both of Swanzey, Sunapee’s Brian Robie and Claremont’s Jeff Murray, to name a few.
Legion Speedway in Wentworth has new lighting installed and is set to open its season, headlined by the SCoNE Sprint Cars on Friday night. Last weekend, both Clay Dow of Barnstead and Chris Donnelly of Piermont scored two podium finishes and are expected to be among the favorites.
White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock adds the Modified Racing Series to its weekly divisions, headlined by round one of the Walls Ford Platinum Late Model Series event on Saturday.
Lee USA Speedway returns on Friday with Mainely Awards Night and the return of the STAR Antique Racers group, plus Dwarf Cars and their four weekly divisions.
On Sunday afternoon, Hudson Speedway has the NHSTRA Modifieds and Pro Four Modifieds added to its lineup.
Star Speedway in Epping hosts the return of the 350 Supermodifieds to its home track, along with Late Models and Woody’s Auto Street Stocks, to headline that five-division program.
Monadnock Speedway in Winchester has a six-division NASCAR Weekly Series event on Saturday, while Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vt., welcomes the Granite State Mini Sprints, plus its weekly division program.
Londonderry Raceway goes green at noon Saturday with a six-division program, while Riverside Speedway in Groveton has Beattie Enterprises Night, featuring the New England Antique Racers and Late Models to headline its event.
On track this weekend
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
Star: Saturday, 5 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside (Groveton): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1 p.m.