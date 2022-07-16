LOUDON — Justin Allgaier emerged victorious in Saturday’s Crayon 200 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, passing Landon Cassill on Lap 181 and driving away to a nearly four-second margin over second-place finisher Trevor Bayne.
The JR Motorsports driver took his first lead of the race on lap 152, and then got the best of a duel with Cassill for many laps. The event featured some four-wide racing into the turns multiple times, which in part led to many caution periods, but also 15 lead changes.
“This place means a lot,” Allgaier said with emotion. “The day Adam Petty died up here I won my first race in another division. As a friend who looked up to Adam, winning this race means a lot. It’s emotional.
“It’s a team effort. This team is fantastic. I was trying to figure out where victory lane was at because I’ve never been here.”
The Joe Gibbs Racing cars driven by Trevor Bayne and Ty Gibbs led many laps during the first half of the event, with Ryan Sieg and William Byron taking stage wins, but second-place Bayne was the only one of those to finish on the lead lap, as Byron exited a top-five position with 37 laps remaining, Sieg was involved in a crash, and Gibbs suffered a loss of brakes.
Cassill finished third, with Noah Gragson and Brandon Brown rounding out the top five. Brown used a late pit strategy, driving from outside of the top 15 into the top five in just 10 laps.
Derek Griffith of Hudson started in position 22 after timing ninth-best in practice, but after driving into the top 15 in just 10 laps, Griffith’s Sam Hunt Racing Toyota lost power steering. Griffith managed to muscle the car on the lead lap, but then made numerous pit stops to get the issue repaired, which put him two laps behind the leaders.
Driving a car sponsored by Hudson Speedway, Griffith had high hopes of being able to earn a top-10 finish, but it wasn’t meant to be. He did, however, advance positions due to the crashes in the event, finishing sixth on the race track, but in position 20 as the first lapped car.
“Really excited for the whole situation,” Griffith said prior to the green flag. “Not just the racing part. Being to a race track I’ve been to more than just one time. My experience here has helped a lot for being comfortable in the race car — knowing what to look for.”
Ten drivers led the Crayon 200 in a race that was slowed by nine cautions, including one red flag stoppage. That was for a lap 147 crash off Turn 2 when Josh Berry spun after contact from Sheldon Creed as they raced for a top-five position.