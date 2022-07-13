IT IS NASCAR race week in New Hampshire and for Tyler Reddick that begins early, as he competes in a Super Late Model event at Lee USA Speedway on Friday night.
The Corning, Calif., driver will then be at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for two days of NASCAR Cup Series competition, with Saturday practice and qualifying, leading up to the Ambetter 301 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday afternoon.
Reddick’s services are in high demand. The Richard Childress Racing driver announced on Tuesday that he will move to 23XI Racing for team owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin following the 2023 season. Hamlin commented publicly that Reddick was his most sought-after driver to take their race team to a new level. Coming off of his first Cup Series victory on July 3, and at the age of 26, Reddick is nearing the prime of his racing career.
Reddick comes to New Hampshire with high hopes for Sunday’s event, having finished third this spring at Phoenix, which is a track with similar characteristics to the mile in Loudon. He also has very respectable finishes of 10th and 13th in his two previous NHMS Cup starts, plus a fourth-place Xfinity Series run here in 2019.
Friday’s event at Lee will be Reddick’s first race in a pavement Super Late Model. He tested the car, owned by Go Fas Racing and Maine native Archie St Hilaire, in North Carolina last week. Reddick’s racing background includes time in dirt Late Models and Sprint Cars before he moved to pavement racing in the ARCA Menards Series and then to the NASCAR truck series.
“I just love to race,” Reddick said of his Lee appearance in a car being prepared by noted racer Travis Benjamin. “I’m ready to go to battle. Hopefully we have good pace and I’m able to run with the best.”
This 150-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series event paying $10,000 to win has some of the best in New England entered, including Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson and GSPSS points leader Joey Doiron. Both accomplished veterans are sure to give Reddick a run for the top prize.
Home track favorites Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia and Bryan Kruczek of Newmarket are equally ready to make history at Lee once again. Admission is $15 for adults.
Prior to the Keen Parts 150, round three of the Whitcomb Five Series 125 for NHSTRA Modifieds is also expected to bring a full field of cars, including favorites Todd Patnode of Swanzey, Brian Robie of Sunapee and Antrim’s Matt Kimball, to name a few. Opening ceremonies at Lee have been moved to 6 p.m., with qualifying and feature races to follow.
Around the tracks• For those who prefer dirt racing, the Dirt Duels on the quarter-mile flat track, located behind the New England Racing Museum on Route 106 at NHMS, is also set for Friday night, with a full field of SCoNE 360 Sprint Cars and the USAC DMA Midgets running a full program of qualifying and feature races, beginning at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
• Saturday is highlighted by the 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200 at NHMS, with Hudson’s Derek Griffith competing in a car for Sam Hunt Racing that is sponsored by Hudson Speedway. Griffith, 25, admits that this is the most anticipated race in his career, which began at Hudson.
• Following that event, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will compete for 100 laps in a race that always brings race fans to their feet. NASCAR Cup driver Corey LaJoie, who nearly won at Atlanta last Sunday, Ryan Preece and Hampstead’s Andy Seuss are among the favorites.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has a doubleheader weekend scheduled. The Pro All Stars Series (PASS) will run 150 laps on both Friday and Saturday night’s. Friday’s schedule includes the New England Supermodified Series, PASS Modifieds and the Pro Four Modifieds. On Saturday the PASS Tour will be joined by the weekly racing divisions, including the headline Late Models and always competitive Flying Tigers.
• Star Speedway in Epping has moved to a later start time of 6 p.m. on Saturday, and the card is headlined by the Late Models and a 40-lap special for the Woody’s Street Stocks.
The 350 Supermodifieds have been removed from the schedule, allowing extra time to prepare for the July 23 event.
• NASCAR star driver Brad Keselowski competes tonight under the ACT Late Model rules at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vt. The 43rd annual Governors Cup 150 is an annual event held prior to NASCAR Cup Series weekends at NHMS.
• Hudson Speedway has another $5 admission night on Sunday, headlined by an NHSTRA Battle of the Belt Mini Stock race, along with Late Models and Street Stocks in competition.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton welcomes weekly asphalt race teams for a six-division program on Saturday night. Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vt., also has a regular racing program on the dirt.
• Tracks closed for the NHMS weekend include: Claremont, Monadnock, Legion and Londonderry Mini Motorsports Park.
Weekend schedule
• At NHMS: Dirt Duels: Friday, 6:15 p.m.
• At NHMS: NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
• At NHMS: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 100: Saturday, 6 p.m.
• At NHMS: NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301: Sunday, 3 p.m.
• Thunder Road (Barre, Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
• Lee: Friday, 6 p.m.
• White Mountain: Friday, 7 p.m., and Saturday, 7 p.m.
• Star: Saturday, 6 p.m.
• Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
• Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
• Hudson: Sunday, 5:05 p.m.