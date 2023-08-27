Gabe Brown proved once again that he is a 20-year-old “veteran” racer.
On Saturday night at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine, the emerging Center Conway driver made an impressive crossover move down the backstretch on the one-third mile oval to take the lead from Derek Gluchacki on lap 46. Brown then survived many late-race restarts to win the American-Canadian Tour 125-lap preliminary race to Sunday’s Oxford 250.
“They were driving me crazy, man,” he said of the late restarts. “They were aggravating. I knew we had a car to stay out front. Once I kept the heat in my tires, I was able to drive away.
“I didn’t think we had a winning car there for the first 40 laps, when Derek got out front. Then we had a restart and I lined up third and got right to him. Then there was another caution and I got back down in behind him. I crossed him over. I had a run and got inside of him. I had to leave it in there and take the position because I didn’t know if I was going to have that opportunity again.”
Brown’s first ACT win of the season and fifth top-five in 10 races keeps him second in the season standings, but now fewer than 20 points behind D.J. Shaw of Center Conway. After falling back one position on a controversial lap 109 restart, Shaw was able to pass Canadian Alexandre Tardiff to take home second place.
“The 03 (Gluchacki) has a little different opinion, but I feel like he got into me before I even tried to pick up speed and it hurt both of us really. I mean, if I’m going to play games, I’m not going to let the fourth-place guy pass me.”
Brown oddly chose the outside lane for that lap 109 restart, and Shaw’s slow takeoff helped Brown stay out front at the expense of the inside lane, which was slowed by that contact.
“I felt like we launched at the same time,” Gluchacki countered. “You kind of knew what was going to happen into (turn) one. I think he lifted a little early and I didn’t lift.”
The top four finishers in the 38-car field were all from the Granite State. Last week’s ACT winner, Joey Poelwarczyk Jr. of Hudson, drove from starting position 20 to a third-place result, with North Haverhill’s Ryan Olsen fourth and Gluchacki settling for fifth. Polewarczyk contemplated running the 250, but chose to run ACT instead.
“This car was sitting there ready to go,” he reasoned. “We were going back and forth all week. It’s the 250. Everyone wants to run the 250. We have a car to run it, but I didn’t feel we were going to have the time to be 100% prepared.
“I’m ecstatic that we came away with a top three after starting 20th. Tried to play it safe and smart and be in odd-numbered positions for the restarts. We had a good car. It just took a long time to get there.”
Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia was one to watch as well. After he was sent to the rear of the field for contact that sent Tanner Woodard spinning in turn two on lap 46, he used the far outside lane, making multiple three-wide passes to earn a seventh-place finish. Erick Sands of Derry was ninth and Brandon Barker brought the Epping-housed Chad Sullivan car home in 10th.
The New England Supermodified Series raced 50 laps before the ACT event, and in a race that took just over 11 minutes to complete, Bobby Timmons III passed Vern Romanowski in lapped traffic on lap 36 for his first Big Block Supermodified win. Russ Wood from Pelham finished fourth.
The Milton CAT Modified Racing Series had a 75-lap feature, in which former Star Speedway track champion Richard Savary beat Joey Jarvis and Jacob Perry to the finish. Donnie Lashua of Canaan finished fourth, with Mike Collins from Strafford in sixth.
Around the tracks
• P.J. Stergios of Candia broke through with a hard-earned victory, his first of the season in the NEMA Lites 40-lap Iron Mike Memorial event. Stergios started fifth in the 19-car field. Alby Ovitt’s points lead will shrink after he was eliminated from the race on lap 16.
• Randy Cabral won the companion 30-lap NEMA race, with Dylan Rock from Enfield placing third. Tim and Nate Wenzel won the NHSTRA Late Model and Modified features, helping their father and former Modified driver Chris celebrate his birthday.
• On Saturday night, the Sprint Cars of New England returned to Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, where Chris Donnelly from Piermont continued his domination there with another win. Jacob Williams from Tuftonboro and Troy Comeau of Warren rounded out the Granite State podium.
• The 2022 Granite State Mini Sprint 600cc champion, Caiden Herbert from New Hampton, has made the jump to Sprint Cars. The teenager finished 11th in his debut. Canaan’s Matt Lashua proved that he can win in anything, as he took the Modified Coupes feature and finished second in the Late Model main. Josh Sunn scored in the Sportsman Modified feature.