LOUDON — Some people decorate their homes to celebrate Halloween, but a unique group of automotive enthusiasts deck out their cars and then go racing.
This past weekend, more than 100 of those enthusiasts and their scary vehicles descended on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which again hosted the 24 Hours of Lemons’ Halloween Hooptiefest.
Twenty-four Hours of Lemons is a San Francisco-based, tongue-in-cheek racing league that organizes about two-dozen competitions annually in the U.S.
Lemons bills itself as “Racing for real people,” limiting entry to cars that are not worth more than $500 retail, although they cost more than that after being equipped with safety equipment, including a roll cage, racing seat and harness.
“We take safety absolutely seriously,” said Eric Rood, with the actual on-track competition and fun-running a close second.
Racers are cheered for their enthusiasm and creativity, but penalized for being overly aggressive.
Rood was impressed by one racer who used a snowmobile engine as a turbo booster for their conventionally-powered Audi and another racer who tricked out his Cadillac Fleetwood with a chandelier on its roof which he called “the pinnacle of overkill.”
Penalties can include a severe tongue-lashing; a time-out; or the performance of a special task, like getting food for a judge.
On Saturday and Sunday, that judge was Rood, whose official Lemons’ title is “Everything Bagel.”
A former automotive journalist from Chicago, Rood observed that “this whole thing (Lemons) was started by automotive journalists,” supposedly after a meal of Chinese food that was chased down by an unknown quantity of beer.
The goal of Lemons, which is a play on the “24 hours of LeMans” endurance race, explained Rood, is to make racing “more affordable and attainable for normal people and to take some of the seriousness out of motorsports.”
The team that posted the best combined time at Hooptiefest on Saturday and Sunday earned bragging rights and a cash prize of $400, “payable in nickels as a punishment for winning,” said Rood.
Asked where the moniker of “Halloween Hooptiefest” came from, Rood said its precise origins are shrouded in the mists of time, but observed that “each of our races has a stupid name.”
“We try and be clever and they’re for our own edification,” he continued, “but nobody gets them.”
He said the Lemons series likes to come to NHMS because “it’s set up for what we do,” adding that having access to an inner paddock is a huge plus.
Scott Wilkas and Keith Harley, who are from Lexington and Methuen, Mass., said they came to Hooptiefest this year because they could. They’d taken breaks to raise families but now that their kids are older and can accompany them to NHMS, the duo is back in Loudon.
The men took turns driving a 1997 Audi A4, into which they’d dropped an 8-cylinder engine from an Audi A8 and decorated, as much as possible, to resemble the Wonder Bread Monte Carlo that Will Ferrell’s character drove in the movie “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”
“Half the fun (of competing in a Lemons race) is off the track,” said Wilkas, who is a robotics engineer and whose parents live in Bridgewater on Newfound Lake.
Harley, who owns an automotive-repair shop, said Lemons represents “a great time for regular guys like us to get out on the track,” which is usually a much more expensive proposition otherwise. The corners and hills at NHMS — Lemons racers drove on a road course as well as parts of the “Magic Mile” oval — plus the track’s being close to Massachusetts make the Hooptiefest a hoot, said Harley.
Tommy Lydon, a driver from Medway, Mass. who has competed in and won several Lemons races, including the Halloween Hooptiefest, said the attraction for him is getting a real racing experience amid the hilarity.
“I don’t feel like I’m racing someone’s wallet, but their enthusiasm,” said Lydon, “also, you get to meet a lot of nice people.”
Shannon Stephens, the senior communications manager at NHMS, said the track loves hosting the Hooptiefest and other Lemons races. Hooptiefest, in particular, is “a silly fun event for all ages to enjoy, and it’s incredible the spirit some of these teams have,” she said.