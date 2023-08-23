DJ Shaw

Veteran D.J. Shaw is still in search of an Oxford 250 win.

 ALAN WARD

FOR MANY, the Oxford 250 weekend, held annually at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine, is the pinnacle racing event of the year in New England. With this weekend’s version being the 50th anniversary year, the stakes are even higher. Sunday’s main event is preceded by a touring series tripleheader on Saturday night, headlined by the American-Canadian Tour 125.

The history of the Oxford 250 is a story in itself. Three-time 250 winner Dave Dion of Hudson has been named grand marshal. He will give the command to fire engines on Sunday. There are 68 drivers who have filed early entries, with still a few more possible entrants to come. More than $25,000 in lap money alone will be paid out.