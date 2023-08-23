FOR MANY, the Oxford 250 weekend, held annually at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine, is the pinnacle racing event of the year in New England. With this weekend’s version being the 50th anniversary year, the stakes are even higher. Sunday’s main event is preceded by a touring series tripleheader on Saturday night, headlined by the American-Canadian Tour 125.
The history of the Oxford 250 is a story in itself. Three-time 250 winner Dave Dion of Hudson has been named grand marshal. He will give the command to fire engines on Sunday. There are 68 drivers who have filed early entries, with still a few more possible entrants to come. More than $25,000 in lap money alone will be paid out.
Heading the list of favorites for the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) sanctioned event is 2022 winner Cole Butcher. The Nova Scotia, Canada, driver won a controversial 250 last summer after making contact with race leader Johnny Clark with just eight laps to go. Clark was slowed by lapped traffic and the contact spun him out of the race lead.
Center Conway drivers Gabe Brown and D.J. Shaw are back, hoping to put their name on a 250 trophy for the first time. It’s easy to forget that Brown is only 20 because he races like a seasoned veteran. He finished third in the 250 last year, while neighbor Shaw placed eighth.
Two years ago, Derek Griffith of Hudson took third in the 250, but he is also winless in the race. Griffith has been fast this season, beating Kyle Busch in a Super Late Model Open event at Lee in July, but bad luck has been plaguing Griffith for a good part of two seasons now. A milestone first win at Oxford would erase those bad memories pretty quickly. With no points to think about, his team is very focused on this event.
Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia, also entered, has proven that he is capable of pulling off an upset win. Dan Winter, Andy Shaw and Kyle Salemi are also on the list of Granite Staters entered. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., the 2012 winner of the 250 — in which he earned $45,500 — was still hoping to enter this year’s event.
“It’s still up in the air,” he said last Sunday. “We are so busy at work and it takes so much preparation for that race, it’s tough. But you never know. If I go up there, it will just be for the 250. It’s hard for me to go up there and not run that.”
Other favorites include Max Cookson, who leads both the Oxford track points and the Pro All Stars Series standings this season. Johnny Clark, Mike and Ben Rowe, Eddie MacDonald, Mike Hopkins and southerner Bubba Pollard are just a few on the long list.
The Spencer Group Paving 250 begins with heat race qualifying on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., with the main event expected to go green sometime after 5 p.m. Thirty-six drivers have won in the 49-year history of the event, proving that it has always been highly competitive. Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover is the most recent Granite State driver to win the 250, in 2016.
Oxford Saturday
Saturday’s schedule will be a first-rate show as well, headlined by three touring series events. The New England Supermodified Series is scheduled for a 75-lap race, followed by the Milton CAT Modified Racing Series 75, with the ACT Tour 125 closing out the night.
This sets up a double-duty weekend for a trio of locals, as D.J. Shaw leads the ACT standings with Brown second and Renfrew in fourth. Derry’s Erick Sands will be focused on Saturday only, hoping to capitalize as he sits sixth in the standings. Derek Gluchacki, the only two-time ACT winner this season, will be a formidable opposition.
The last time the New England Supermodifieds were at Oxford, on Aug. 5, veteran Russ Wood Sr. of Pelham prevailed. He will again be driving the potent Howie Lane 97 for this event. Dan Bowes has shown the most speed in NESS this season and the Epping driver returns after he was unable to finish the previous race. Former Star Speedway standouts Matt Swanson and Bobby Timmons III will compete as well.
One week after his first win of the season, Kirk Alexander of Swanzey is back behind the wheel of the Norm Perry Modified Racing Series entry looking to further close the gap on a season championship. He sits second behind Matt Swanson. This will be a final tune-up before their biggest race of the season, at Star on Sept. 17.
Around the tracks
With the focus on Oxford this weekend, some area tracks are closed, leaving Monadnock Speedway in Winchester as the only Saturday night alternative in the region. Organizers have both the NEMA and NEMA Lites Midgets on their schedule for 30-lap events. The races will be held in memory of Mike Scrivani, who was a fixture in the NEMA pit areas in the 1960s and ‘70s. The NASCAR Weekly Series Sanctioned NHSTRA Modifieds and Late Models, along with other weekly divisions, will also compete.
Claremont Motorsports Park has a Friday night Tetreault Memorial event scheduled, with five weekly divisions plus the STAR Antique racers.
Riverside Speedway in Groveton is headlined by the Late Models, as Randy Potter hopes to make it two wins in a row. The Lightning Fours have double features and a Truck Enduro is also scheduled.
Legion Speedway in Wentworth has a big night planned on the dirt Friday with a return of the winged Granite State Mini Sprints, the Modified Coupes, Open Midgets and Sprint Cars.
The Sprint Cars of New England return to Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, on Saturday. The DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds are back for another event as well.