It was another weekend of success for New Hampshire racers, but on Saturday night at Star Speedway in Epping, Danny Lane of Essex, Mass., made a rare appearance in victory lane, taking his second career win in the 350 Supermodified division.
Lane, who has competed for several seasons in both the 350 and big-block Supermodified ranks at both Star and Lee with car owner and father Howie, won the caution-free 40-lap Marco Turcotte Memorial in dominating fashion. Eddie Witkum Jr., and Jim Storace of Kingston rounded out the podium, with Ben Tinker and pre-race favorite Jeffrey Battle rounding out the top five.
“It feels great,” Lane said. “This division has some of the toughest racing going. To win here you’ve really got to do something good. I’ve been working hard on this car. My family and my uncle help me every single week. It has been a struggle, but we’ve got a little bit of a handle on it now. That was fun!”
In other racing at Star the competition was highly competitive, as “Rocket” Rob MacRae of Billerica, Mass., drove from starting position 12, taking the lead on lap 19 to win the 30-lap Woody’s Auto Strictly Stock main, finishing ahead of Shane Gendron.
Storace placed third in that event while Gage Osborne of Plaistow won the Pure Stock main, and Rochester’s Zach Washburn won the 35-lap Six Shooters feature.
Around the tracks
New Hampshire drivers won both main events on Saturday at New York’s Oswego Speedway.
Fremont native Mike Ordway Jr. passed Ohioan Trent Stephens on lap 32 to win his first career Oswego feature, following in the footsteps of his father, who has 30 wins at the famed oval. Ordway also set a track record in the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodified special 50-lap event with a lap at 14.611 seconds.
Chase Locke of Chester won the preliminary 30-lap, 350 Supermodified event at Oswego. It was a second career win for the 16-year-old, who took the lead after a lap 15 restart, driving away from the field to victory and increasing his points lead in the process.
At White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock on Saturday, Jeff Marshall thought he had won the double points 50-lap event, but he was later disqualified for a wheelbase infraction. That moved Ryan Ware from second into first, with eight-time track champion Quinten Welch of Groveton increasing his points lead with a second-place finish.
The 52-lap Dean Smith Memorial for Late Model Sportsman, held on Friday night at Claremont had a special guest as hometown racer Tyler Lescord returned to the track for the first time since an April crash that nearly took his life. Lescord, who hopes to have his halo brace removed next week and return to racing next season, was the grand marshal of the event.
Lescord waved the green flag, but by the time the checkered was waved it was Ricky Bly of Sunapee earning his ninth win of the season, this time over Ben Poland of Charlestown. Andrew Brousseau of Claremont broke David Greenslit’s victory streak in the Street Stock main. Greenslit accepted a challenge to start from scratch, with a $300 bonus awaiting if he could win. The Claremont standout came up one position short.
At Legion Speedway in Wentworth on Friday it was Maverick Eldridge of Ossipee taking his first career 602 DIRT Modified win over Todd Buckwold of Canaan and Enfield native Allan Hammond. Nicholas Comeau of Hebron was again the non-wing Sprint Car feature winner.
Stephen Donahue seems unbeatable at Riverside Speedway in Groveton as he won his third Late Model race in three events at the track, beating Groveton drivers Shawn Swallow and Randy Potter in the 16-car, 75-lap event.
Tyler Leary returned to victory lane in the NHSTRA Modified division at Monadnock in Winchester on Saturday. Kenny Thompson of Pittsburg took top honors in the Street Stock main, while Pelham native George Helliwell won the New England Dwarf Cars feature.
Former Star Speedway weekly competitor Matt Swanson was victorious in the Modified Racing Series 75-lap event in Wiscasset, Maine. Matt Lashua from Canaan was the Late Model winner at Bear Ridge in Vermont, while Bristol’s Caiden Herbert took the checkered flag in the 600cc Mini Sprint feature.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour warmed up for this Saturday’s 100-lap event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway by racing in front of an overflow crowd at Wall Stadium in New Jersey. Hometown star Jimmy Blewett made a lap 138 pass to snag the victory in the 150-lap event. The incident-free race was completed in just 43 minutes.
The weekend schedule at NHMS begins on Friday with practice and qualifying for both the Modifieds and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying is Saturday, leading up to the Ambetter 301 on Sunday.