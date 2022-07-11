Gabe Brown has captured trophies at Oxford Plains Speedway before, including after winning the 2018 Super Late Model division season title, but the trophy he earned Sunday was a new one for the New Hampshire driver.
Brown had never won an SLM feature at the track before, not even during his championship season. But on Sunday, he held off Joey Dorion (already a winner at the track this year) and Jeremie Whorff (the 2006 Oxford 250 winner) to win the 150-lap Pro All Stars Series feature, leading all 150 laps.
Other winners Sunday included: Marcel Gravel in a 125-lap American-Canadian Tour race; Garrett Lamb in a PASS Mods tour feature; and Kenny Harrison and Jordan Russell, respectively, in Oxford Plains Speedway's Limiteds and Street Stocks divisions.
Sunday marked the third straight day that Oxford Plains hosted racing over the weekend.
Saturday night saw Oxford Championship Series divisions in action, highlighted by Austin Teras winning the SLM feature over two-time defending division champion Dave Farrington Jr. And multi-time winning rookie Max Cookson. The previous week's winner, Max Rowe (grandson of track legend Mike Rowe), followed up his victory with an unfortunate last-place finish in Saturday's feature.
Also finding victory lane Saturday night were: Brandon Varney (Mods), Cam Childs (Street Stocks), Jeremy Turner (Rookies), Larry Lizotte (Figure 8s), Bryan Caswell (Mad Bombers) and Charlie Young (Thunder Stocks).
Friday night was the Oxford Acceleration Series divisions' chances to show off. Winners included: Amara Parker (Ladies), Matt Merrill (Sport Trucks), Matt Morneau (Cruisers), AJ Smith (Rebels), Drew Morse (Outlaws) and Riley John Childs (Jr. Rookies).
Josh St. Clair has ended up in victory lane a lot this season at Wiscasset Speedway, and he did it again — and again — Saturday night.
St. Clair won both the 40-lap Late Model Sportsman and 25-lap Strictly Streets features during the track's Group 2 action. Other group winners were Zach Audet in Outlaw Minis and Ryan Ripley in Modifieds.
The Modified Racing Series also visited the track Saturday, with Matt Swanson capturing the 75-lap feature race.