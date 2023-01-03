FILE PHOTO: Rally of Great Britain

USA's Ken Block  at Rally of Great Britain in Wales on Nov. 13, 2011.

 Paul Harding/Action Images

The world of motorsport paid tribute to American Ken Block, the professional rally driver whose daring stunts made him an internet sensation, after his death aged 55 in a snowmobile accident.

Block's Hoonigan Racing team confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram on Monday.