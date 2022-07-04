LEE — Jimmy Renfrew Jr. is a 19-year-old “veteran” from Candia, and on Friday night at Lee USA Speedway he proved it again, getting the best of longtime track regular Bryan Kruczek of Newmarket.
The Pro Stocks made a triumphant return to a track they once called home, with twin 40-lap features for a lineup that made the event a Maine vs. New Hampshire event.
After finishing fifth to former Lee regular Ryan Green of Berwick, Maine, in the first 40-lap race, Renfrew was determined to get a win. He started seventh in the nightcap, passing early race leader Nick Jenkins for second place on Lap 21. A Lap 24 caution allowed Renfrew to get alongside Kruczek for the restart.
Over the next five laps, the duo waged a memorable full-contact race for the lead, with both getting ahead before Renfrew emerged in front for good on Lap 29, and he raced unchallenged to the checkered flag.
“We didn’t have the best of cars in the first segment, but (Maine racer) Joey Doiron gave me a hand at the break,” Renfrew said. “He gave me some ideas and we changed some stuff and the car really came alive in that second one. We definitely had the best car, so I owed it to my guys to get the win.
“We had a long (Lap 24) yellow and it gave me time to think about it. I knew it was going to be tough. Bryan Kruczek is one of the best right now. I knew I had to get up on the wheel and see what I could do.”
Kruczek struggled with a loss of power steering, but he was able to muscle his car into the lead on Lap 16, only to get beat by Renfrew. Brandon Baker of Buxton, Maine, drove from 11th to a second-place finish, relegating Kruczek to third place in the second feature. Bill Helliwell of Pelham finished fifth.
Kruczek started the first race on the pole after setting a fast time, but tire stagger issues caused him to lose the race lead on Lap 13 to Green, who went on to victory. Kruczek was then spun out of second place after contact from Nick Cusack, but he recovered to finish 10th in the 19-car field. Casey Call of Pembroke finished in second place.
Around the tracks
A memorable Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park featured hotly contested 76-lap races. In the headlining Foley Oil and Propane Late Models feature, defending track champion Jeff Marshall of Littleton got the best of a three-wide race for the lead on Lap 56 to earn his first victory of the season.
Kasey Beattie took the lead on Lap 5 in search of his first career win, extending his advantage as he raced past lapped traffic. However, a Lap 53 caution reset the field, and after Marshall and Jesse Switsher got under him racing for the lead off Turn 4, Beattie brushed the front stretch wall and then climbed the Turn 1 concrete wall, heavily damaging his car.
Marshall was able to stay ahead of Switsher over the final 20 laps to win, with Ben Belanger of Whitefield, Mike Jurkowski of Claremont and second generation rookie driver Bryan Wall Jr. of East Kingston rounding out the top five. Points leader Quinten Welch placed sixth, with his nearest challenger Alby Ovitt of Barrington — recovering from right front tire issues due to a Lap 1 incident — finishing ninth.
In the 76-lap Flying Tigers feature, the race lead was contested on every lap, as Brendan Moodie spent a majority of the first half of the event racing outside of Littleton’s Michael Clark until Clark was forced low in Turn 2 and spun on Lap 34.
Moodie then raced outside of Shane Sicard in the closing laps before he surged ahead with one lap to go for the win. Clark recovered to finish eighth, with NASCAR Busch Series driver Bryan Wall Sr. in 11th.
At Claremont, Ricky Bly and David Greenslit continued their domination with victories in the Late Model Sportsman and Strictly Stock divisions ... A photo finish at Riverside Speedway in Groveton had Center Conway’s DJ Shaw beating Doiron by inches in the Milton Cat 100 for the Granite State Pro Stock Series, with Gabe Brown of Conway fourth and Renfrew fifth. …
Chase Curtis was the big winner at Star Speedway in Epping, taking the 50-lap Late Model feature victory, with Maine’s Chris Watson making a rare appearance to win the Woody’s Strictly Stock main over Jim Storace of Kingston and Adam Lovejoy.
Matt Lashua of Canaan won twice on Saturday, taking the headline DIRTCar Sportsman Modified win and doubling up with top honors in the Late Model feature at Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vt.
... Adam Maynard of Milton, Vt., won his first feature in 20 years of trying in the Sunday night Flying Tigers feature in front of a packed house at Thunder Road in Barre, Vt. ...
At Legion Speedway in Wentworth, Lashua won another race with his Late Model ride, with fellow Canaan driver Ricky Sanville scoring top honors in the 602 Modified event and Nick Comeau of Hebron taking home the wingless Sprint Car feature trophy. ...
Antrim’s Matthew Kimball won Saturday’s NHSTRA Modified “Firecracker 100” at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. Tyler Leary finished second, beating a trio of New Hampshire drivers, Aaron Fellows, Brad Zahensky and Russ Hersey, in the top five.