NASCAR: Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) celebrates with his wife Madyson Stenhouse after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.  

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned the checkered flag under caution in the second NASCAR overtime Sunday, winning the 65th running of the Cup Series' Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

After Chevrolet drivers Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and William Byron passed leader Brad Keselowski on the backstretch with four laps left, caution flew to force the first overtime.