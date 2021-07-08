As the NASCAR Cup Series begins its series of “second” stops at many tracks, the championship push has a distinctively different feel. Sunday’s Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (3:30 p.m.) will undoubtedly help firm up the haves and have-nots with six races left to set the 16-driver playoff field.
The New Hampshire Motor Speedway race, the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, is set for Sunday, July 18.
Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won seven of the last eight races on the schedule. The team’s four drivers — Kyle Larson, William Byron, Alex Bowman and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott — have all scored trophies.
Georgia native Elliott heads to his “home track” this week with a second victory, thanks to his work at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., last weekend. The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is winless in six tries at Atlanta, however, and finished a disappointing 38th this March.
His teammate Larson finished runner-up to Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney at Atlanta in March after leading a dominant 269 of the 325 laps. Since that win for Blaney, all three Penske drivers — including Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, too — have hoisted a trophy, but none since Keselowski’s victory at Talladega, Ala., back on April 25.
Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, is statistically one of the best at Atlanta. Keselowski has two wins, earning one in 2017 and the other in 2019. A good result on Sunday would right a wobbling path toward the Playoffs.
Blaney, who drives the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, has only six top-10 finishes in the 14 races since his Atlanta win, none at 1.5-mile tracks during that time.
Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, has only a single top 10 in the five races at 1.5-mile tracks this year, a ninth-place run at Las Vegas in the third race of the season. He’s never won at Atlanta.
Judging solely off past performance, Atlanta should be a good place for Kevin Harvick. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion won a series-high nine races last year but has yet to hoist a trophy this season. Certainly, Atlanta is a special place for the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick scored a dramatic first career NASCAR Cup Series win there in 2001.
In all, Harvick has 16 top-10 and nine top-five finishes in 31 starts, and his series-best 1,348 laps at Atlanta is a 500 laps more than any other driver.
“We (have) 100% bought into the feel in the race car at Atlanta and we’re going to chase that feel and what we want because we know that it’s just different than everywhere else that we go to,” Harvick said. “You’re looking for a different reaction out of the car that allows you to be able to run fast for a long time.
“It’s a different type of race track, but in the end, those guys are bought into knowing that if we don’t win at Atlanta, it’s a letdown because of the [high] expectations we have going in there.”
As with Harvick, another of last year’s dominant drivers, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin is still looking for this first win of 2021. Although he’s yet to celebrate in Victory Lane, Hamlin’s work in the No. 11 JGR Toyota – 14 top-10 and 11 top-five finishes – has kept him atop the championship standings. He’d prefer to be there with a trophy to his name, however.
Hamlin has nine top-10 finishes in 22 Atlanta starts with a win there in 2012. He’s earned three top-10 finishes in five starts at 1.5-mile tracks this year and with five finishes of second or third, it has long felt like Hamlin is due for a win. He’s been top five in the last four Atlanta races.
XFINITY SERIES RETURNS TO ATLANTA
The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its first “return” trip of the season, racing for the second time in 2021 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Saturday’s Credit Karma Money 250 (3:30 p.m.)
Justin Allgaier is hoping for an Atlanta season sweep. He beat NASCAR Cup Series regular Martin Truex Jr. in March for the Atlanta victory and has been among the hottest fulltime Xfinity Series drivers of late, finishing in the top-five in three of the last four races – including runner-up work at both Texas and Nashville. The 1.5-mile Atlanta track has been particularly good for the driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. He has seven top-10 finishes in 11 career starts, including the last four races there.
Allgaier’s JRM teammate Noah Gragson is another driver with a good history at Atlanta. He’s had an inconsistent year with a series high six DNFs, but Gragson has never finished outside the top-10 in three Atlanta starts, including a runner-up finish in 2020 and fourth place this March.
The driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet has yet to win a race this season, but, has answered an uncharacteristic streak of three DNFs with four top-10 finishes in the last four races. He sits 10th in the championship standings with nine races remaining to set the 12-driver Playoff field.
Team Penske’s Austin Cindric leads all fulltime series drivers with four wins in 2021, but has two finishes outside the top-10 in the last four races. Although Cindric has not won previously at Atlanta – his best finish is seventh in 2018 — he has been particularly strong at 1.5-mile tracks, where he has four top-five finishes this season. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford has led laps in 16 of the 17 races to date. His 534 laps out front nearly 200 more than the next best total (Daniel Hemric’s 345).
These drivers expect good competition this weekend from Kaulig Racing’s A.J. Allmendinger, who sits second to Cindric, in the championship. Allmendinger earned his first career NASCAR oval victory at Atlanta last year and shows up this week with seven top-six finishes in the last eight races, including a win at Mid-Ohio. In two Atlanta starts he has a win (2020) and a fifth place (2021).
Similarly, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Hemric has continued to turn in the top-10 results. He was runner-up to Busch at Elkhart Lake, Wisc. last week. In four Atlanta starts, he’s never finished worse than 11th.
Of course, the biggest challenge on the grid for fulltime series drivers this weekend is Kyle Busch, who has literally been perfect this season in the Xfinity Series winning all four races he’s competed in. This weekend marks the last Xfinity start for the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and he’d love to tie up his 2021 work with a victory circle ending. He won his last two Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta – in 2016 and 2017 – and has five more runner-up showings in 13 career Xfinity races at the track. Three times he’s led at least 100 laps.