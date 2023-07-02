Todd Patnode

STEVE KENNEDY

Todd Patnode of Swanzey celebrates his $10,000 win at Star on Saturday night.

EPPING -- Swanzey’s Todd Patnode made the most of his opportunity to start at the front of the 25-car Modified field in Saturday night’s Racers Honoring Racers 100 at Star Speedway in Epping, getting the best of a late race duel for the lead to earn a $10,000 payday.

Patnode was the only driver in contention who did not make a tire stop, and after Pennsylvania’s Matt Hirschman surged ahead down the backstretch on lap 97, the two made contact entering turn three and Patnode came off turn four with a lead he held to the finish.