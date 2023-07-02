EPPING -- Swanzey’s Todd Patnode made the most of his opportunity to start at the front of the 25-car Modified field in Saturday night’s Racers Honoring Racers 100 at Star Speedway in Epping, getting the best of a late race duel for the lead to earn a $10,000 payday.
Patnode was the only driver in contention who did not make a tire stop, and after Pennsylvania’s Matt Hirschman surged ahead down the backstretch on lap 97, the two made contact entering turn three and Patnode came off turn four with a lead he held to the finish.
“This is one of my favorite tracks,” Patnode said. “We’ve been struggling with this car the last four races out. We changed a bunch of stuff around over the past week and a half. I got here and in the first practice said ‘Oh boy, this is a race car.’ It actually settled into the track. I knew we were going to have a good piece once we put new tires on”
Hirschman was mired back in 17th place after tangling with another car on lap 68. Four laps later, a major pileup occurred after Sunapee’s Brian Robie was hit and spun out in front of the field in turn four. Canaan’s Donnie Lashua and Bennington’s Matt Kimball were also eliminated in the melee after their cars ended up under the Modified driven by Mark Bakaj.
The incident that caused an extended red flag period allowed Hirschman to gain nine positions without passing a car. He then went to work, taking fifth place on lap 76 and third on lap 79. He then passed former Star Speedway track champion Matt Swanson on lap 90 and he closed in on race leader Patnode.
Hirschman then began challenging Patnode for the race lead, with Patnode protecting the bottom of the track from a pass. A caution waved on lap 96, setting up a race to the checkers. Patnode got a good restart, with Hirschman to his outside, but the Pennsylvania standout used the newer right rear tire to get a run down the backstretch.
Hirschman surged ahead, but not by a full car length. Patnode wouldn’t allow it. He kept his foot on the throttle and the two made hard contact in turn three, with Patnode taking back control of the race lead and Hirschman regaining control of his car, now back in third place. He passed Swanson again on lap 99, but time ran out before he could get back to Patnode.
“I knew he was coming,” Patnode said. “That accident got Hirschman closer without having to pass anyone. I said I’m going to give this car what it’s got. He wasn’t far enough ahead when he tried to come down ahead of me in (turn) three. I don’t blame him for trying to come down.
“He knew we didn’t take a change tire and a lot of times if you slap somebody anywhere near the front of the car it kicks it sideways, and hey I’ve had the same thing done to me before. That part doesn’t bother me whatsoever. We still won. It’s just part of short track racing.”
Hirschman was not at all happy with the lap 97 contact, indicating that if there were a few more laps the outcome probably would have been different.
“I give him credit for getting a good restart, but I don’t give him credit for the way he raced me. He certainly didn’t race me clean. He drove in and just smashed my sidebar in and knocked me back to third. Lucky for him there were only two laps to go, so it worked out for him this time.”
Swanson finished third, Swanzey’s Kirk Alexander in seventh and Star 350 Supermodified champion Jeffrey Battle in ninth.
The 100-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series race was dominated by Casey Call of Pembroke. He led every lap with Candia’s Jimmy Renfrew Jr. finishing second.
On Friday night at Star it was another big night for the Locke family from nearby Chester, as 17-year-old Chase Locke won the Marco Turcotte Memorial 40 for 350 Supermodifieds, with his brother Ryan Locke passing Kingston’s Jim Storace on lap 30 to claim second place honors in the caution-free event.
Jeffrey Battle won the first 40-lap feature, with Ryan Locke in third to earn the best overall average finish on the night. Charlie Baldwin beat Shane Gendron to victory in the 40-lap Street Stock special event.
At Monadnock Speedway in Winchester on Saturday night, it was Alstead native Cory Plummer scoring the biggest win of his racing career in the Firecracker 100 for the NHSTRA Modifieds. T.J. Bleau finished second in the 18-car field. Colton Martin continued his winning ways, taking the Pure Stock trophy home to Claremont.
Ryan Olsen of North Haverhill took the lead from Mark Patten of Belmont in the closing laps of the Foley Oil and Propane Late Models 50 at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, holding off points leader Kasey Beattie to the finish. A 10th-place result for Quinny Welch puts him further from Beattie in the standings. Brandon Gray won the 75-lap Flying Tigers Triple Crown event.
Ben Poland of Charlestown won the Outlaw Late Model feature on Friday night at Claremont Motorsports Park. Hometown driver Jeff Murray took runner-up honors. Justin Beecher bested a competitive 26-car field of NHSTRA Late Models in their 35-lap main. Favorite David Greenslit finished in third place.
At Legion Speedway in Wentworth on Friday, the race winners included Donald Ottati of Rumney and Matt Collins in the non-wing Sprint Cars, Christine Boesch and Eric Relations in Outlaw Midgets. Owen Brown from Rumney and David Bill took home Pro Four winning trophies.