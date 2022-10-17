The road rally revives, and winds through NH

MEREDITH
O n Thanksgiving 1953, a group of rally enthusiasts began a three-day, 1,100-mile trek from New York City to Canada that passed through New York’s Adirondack, New Hampshire’s White, and Vermont’s Green Mountains.
On Monday, what Auto Age magazine had once described as “America’s longest, toughest, and coldest rally” was back in New Hampshire, at the Chase House at Mill Falls at the Lake in Meredith. It has a shorter route and is being held under a new name — the Great American Mountain Rally Revival — but with the same enthusiasm among the drivers.
Through Wednesday, the drivers and their navigators will play the vehicular equivalent of golf, said Gary Hamilton, the chairman of the GAMRR. The name of the game is to achieve a low score relative to a predetermined time that he and others set for stages in the Lakes Region on Monday, the Littleton area on Tuesday, and Sebago Lake in Maine on Wednesday.
In a hybrid of traditional rallying, drivers competing in the GAMRR will be “on the clock” for certain periods during each stage, explained Hamilton, a land surveyor from Ipswich, Mass., and during other periods they will be under a European-style “regularity,” he added, when “you maybe drive for a while and enjoy the scenery.”
The winners of the GAMRR will have their names engraved on a trophy, and until the next rally will enjoy full bragging rights, said Hamilton.
As he affixed a metallic number onto his 1952 Hudson Hornet Hollywood, an ebullient Jesse Jameson, 67, of Danbury, Connecticut, was under no illusion that he would be anywhere close to the top finishers.
“My chances are zero,” he said. “This is a learning experience for me, but next year, look out.”
When not building, Jameson is a “Hudnut,” a devotee of the vehicles made from 1909 to 1954 by the Hudson Motor Car Company of Detroit.
Jameson got into rallying in 2017, first driving a 1955 Ford Thunderbird but quickly learning that the rally roads were “too hard” on it. After doing some research, Jameson got interested in Hudsons, which he noted were a major force in NASCAR racing in the early 1950s.
“They’re very solid cars,” he said.
While this is Jameson’s first GAMRR, he and his Hornet have traveled to rallies in western New York, Nova Scotia and California, and he even did the run from Warwick, Rhode Island, to Fargo, North Dakota.
Boasting yards of chrome, an art-deco dashboard and plenty of space — “It’s like a living room sofa back there,” he said of the rear seat — Jameson is proud of his ride and enjoys sharing it with others.
“Our big thing is inspiring young people to get in these old cars,” he said, and to learn about them, to take care of them, and maybe to love them.
Seth Valpey of Center Harbor said he came to the Chase House to take an up-close look. On Sunday night, Valpey, a server at Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante at the Mill Falls Marketplace, met several of the rallyers.
The rallyers tipped well, said Valpey, who drives a BMW Z4M and knows a thing or two about the joys of rear-wheel drive cars.
“I think it’s great that they are here,” Valpey said. “It’s great to see people come from all over the country and see motor vehicles we’d never see.”
Valpey was smitten by a classic Triumph TR8 and also by a Bentley Continental GTC, saying the variety of rally cars “is what’s great.”
While its predecessor’s last run was in 1957, the Great American Mountain Rally Revival began in 2018, said Hamilton.
The 2020 GAMRR was a no-go because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, while the 2021 rally took place entirely in Vermont.
In the old days, Hamilton said, the rally came into New Hampshire from the south, through Wolfeboro, and up and over Sandwich Notch to Waterville Valley, and then north and west to Vermont, passing through St. Johnsbury to the Canadian border.
He said the main similarity between the rallies is that they are taking place mostly on gravel roads.
“First and foremost we wanted to pick roads that are enjoyable. We don’t have any roads that will beat the crap out of cars,” said Hamilton, observing that “Vermont gravel and New Hampshire gravel is better than Massachusetts pavement.”
While no plans have yet been made for the 2023 GAMRR, Hamilton said organizers “do want to stay in New England.”
There is “a good potential,” he said, that the GAMRR will come back to New Hampshire.
“We always want to be in a different area where we can find a lot of interesting roads” — he estimated that some 90% of the 2022 rally will take place on back roads — “and if we can make things happen in New Hampshire, then certainly.”