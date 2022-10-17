 Skip to main content
The road rally revives, and winds through NH

Jameson's Hornet
Jesse Jameson smiles broadly after installing his race number on his 1952 Hudson Hornet Hollywood a short time before Monday’s start of the 2022 Great American Mountain Rally Revival.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

MEREDITH

O n Thanksgiving 1953, a group of rally enthusiasts began a three-day, 1,100-mile trek from New York City to Canada that passed through New York’s Adirondack, New Hampshire’s White, and Vermont’s Green Mountains.

He's a "Hudnut"
Self-descried “Hudnut” Jesse Jameson shows off the “Twin H-Power” engine in his 1952 Hudson Hornet Hollywood.
Hornet interior
A close-up of the art deco dashboard of Jesse Jameson’s 1952 Hudson Hornet Hollywood, one of 24 cars entered in the 2022 Great American Mountain Rally Revival, which began Monday in Meredith.
Rally Triumph
Parked Monday morning outside the Chase House at Mill Falls at the Lake in downtown Meredith, this is one of two classic Triumph TR8s competing in the 2022 Great American Mountain Rally Revival.

Information about the rally, which is hosted by New England Vintage Road Rally LLC., is available online at https://www.facebook.com/historicrallyrevival.

An error occurred