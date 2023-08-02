FOLLOWING a most unusual summer Saturday last weekend, where every New England race track from Maine to Connecticut was rained out, a promising weather forecast brings hope for multiple special events scheduled for this weekend.
Heading that list is the biggest American-Canadian Tour race of the year: the Sixth Annual Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock will pay out more than $50,000 to an entry list of nearly 40 drivers — including 15 from the Granite State — for the Saturday night spectacle.
Last summer, D.J. Shaw from Center Conway broke through with his first 250 win after a late-race duel with Vermont’s Jason Corliss. The list of contenders for the 2023 version is a lengthy one, and it includes Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson, who hopes to rekindle his ACT success from years past.
Gabe Brown of Center Conway won a 100-lap event at WMMP on June 10, giving him hope that he could be the next new winner of the event. To do so, he will have to beat Jesse Switser, who gave him a run to the checkers on June 10. If history is any indication, Canadian Patrick Laperle finished fourth last year, and Derek Gluchacki swept the triple crown events in 2022 at WMMP.
Other Granite State drivers in the field include top-10 finishers from last year’s event, including reigning track champion Quinny Welch of Groveton, Jamie and Shawn Swallow from Stark, and North Haverhill’s Ryan Olsen. Bryan Wall Jr. could also be a factor; the East Kingston driver has shown great improvement this season.
Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia did not compete in the event last season, but the 20-year-old has confidence from a strong run there last month. Renfrew also has an ACT win in Canada this season.
Also entered are Erick Sands from Derry, Matt Anderson of Franklin, Cam Huntress from Rochester, Dave Riendeau of Brookline and weekly racer Kyle Goodbout from Lincoln. The potent 0NH car owned by Epping’s Chad Sullivan is also entered, with a driver to be announced.
The 250 will be the final event on a schedule that includes heat race qualifying and consolation races to set the ACT 250 lineup. The Flying Tigers will go 25 laps, with double features for the Mini Stocks due to a July 8 rainout.
Around the tracks
• The 350 Supermodified drivers will have to make choices. They are scheduled at multiple venues this weekend, beginning on Friday night at Star Speedway. A fast-paced schedule there will include the Steve Krupski Memorial 40, plus another MLM Fast 40 for the Woody’s Street Stocks. Star has added a Sunday afternoon rain date for its five-division format just in case.
• Lee has a 50-lap Ollie Silva Midsummer Classic for the 350 Supers slated for Saturday night. That event has been run in the past under the ISMA Big Block Supermodified banner. There will be another 75 laps of racing from the Rodfather Pro Stocks at Lee as well. Former multi-time Lee track champion Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover is two points behind Garrett Hall in the season standings.
• At the same time, Riverside Speedway in Groveton will host the rest of the 350 Supermodified contingent for twin 40-lap features on Saturday. The Sundial Cocktails SMAC Tour will use qualifying from the rained out race last month at WMMP to set the field, moving to a new venue due to a rescheduling conflict with the track.
Later, a full program of heat races and a feature will close the night. The R&R Street Stocks are also on the Riverside schedule for a 100-lap special event that is sure to bring a large field to the North Country oval.
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth did race last Friday, with Wade Prentice of Campton Hollow, Mike Netishen from Auburn and Rumney’s Owen Brown taking checkered flags. The Sportsman Modifieds headline again this week on Jack Cook Memorial Night, with Walt Hammond of Canaan going for two wins in a row.
• After another extended break due in part to July’s storms, the Granite State Mini Sprints are set to compete in three events over a seven-day span, beginning with Saturday’s John Poor Memorial at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont. The DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds headline that event.
• Monadnock Speedway in Wentworth is headlined on Saturday by the NHSTRA Modifieds for a 40-lap event. A 50-lap Mini Stock Challenge race is scheduled, along with an annual visit by the NEAR Antique Racers, competing with cars from racing’s past.
• Claremont Motorsports Park hosts its second straight Friday night event, with five weekly divisions racing. That includes the NHSTRA Modifieds, plus the STAR Vintage Tour. Last Friday, Milton Duran of Londonderry bested a field of 28 Late Models on his way to victory, while second generation racer Guy Caron from Lempster won the Dean Smith Memorial for the Outlaw Late Models.
• Dan Bowes will travel from Epping to compete for a third win in four races at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday night, with the New England Supermodified Series. Super Late Model drivers will race as well, honing their skills for the upcoming Oxford 250 there later this month.
Weekend schedule
Thunder Road (Vermont): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Star: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee: Saturday, 5 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vermont): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Oxford (Maine): Saturday, 6 p.m.