The start of the 2022 ACT 250, led by DJ Shaw, right, and Quinny Welch.

 Erik Tavares

FOLLOWING a most unusual summer Saturday last weekend, where every New England race track from Maine to Connecticut was rained out, a promising weather forecast brings hope for multiple special events scheduled for this weekend.

Heading that list is the biggest American-Canadian Tour race of the year: the Sixth Annual Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock will pay out more than $50,000 to an entry list of nearly 40 drivers — including 15 from the Granite State — for the Saturday night spectacle.