LOUDON — New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosted a Goodyear Tire test for the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the day on Tuesday, with Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and 2022 NHMS Crayon 301 race winner Christopher Bell making laps with numerous tire compounds.
The ultimate goal of the test is to develop a tire that falls off in speed without causing blowouts and resulting crashes. NASCAR hopes that changing the tire makeup will lead to better racing, not only for the July 16 event at the “Magic Mile,” but also for other venues as well.
“We tested all new tire compounds and configurations of the tires that Goodyear has developed,” Keselowski said. “It’s difficult for Goodyear because all of the data they have over the last decade has been with the Gen-6 car. The Next-Gen car just drives differently.
“It requires different things out of the tires to put great racing on the race track. They have to be more aggressive with the tires for the racing to be at its best. They are trying to find out what those limits are.”
Bell has been the most successful driver at NHMS in recent years. He won three NASCAR Xfinity Series races there before moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series, and the past two years he has finished first and second.
His line around the track was a half-groove higher than the other two drivers on Tuesday. Perhaps that is a part of his success, and having the all-day test will make him that much more of a favorite in July.
“I think that all three of us should be pretty successful when we come back for the race,” Bell noted. “I’ve always felt like having a test at a race track has been extremely beneficial. I will be honest with you. We signed up for this test when it was scheduled to be at Gateway (Madison, Illinois, track). I felt like we struggled at Phoenix last year. We wanted to try to make the most out of that test, but getting laps at Loudon certainly is beneficial.
“We ran through a ton of tires today. This is definitely the most changes that we’ve thrown at it. For the most part, I couldn’t tell any difference, but there was one right side tire that I felt like it took off faster and then slowed down to the same speed, so I guess you could say that was a little bit more falloff. That would be a positive change.”
Elliott also said he signed up for the test with hopes that it might help him at tracks such as Phoenix, but a chance to improve at NHMS is something that he believes there is always room for as well.
“This hasn’t been historically my best track, so it’s always good to go test at a place that you don’t feel like you’ve done a good job at,” he said.
This test was very important to Keselowski. He needs to win a race to make the playoffs, and having a track time at a place where he has the second-best average finishes among active drivers might improve his RFK Racing team enough to get that coveted victory. He has dominated racing at NHMS on occasion, including with his wins in 2014 and 2020.
“We’ve got to make the most of our test sessions to learn a little bit that we’re lacking,” he admitted. “With New Hampshire being such a great track for me, winning the lottery to get to test here is certainly an important track for us to bring our A-game.
“We made a lot of progress today. If we didn’t think coming here helped us, we would save our money and stay home. There’s always something to be learned.”
The advantage of being able to test has been magnified since NASCAR dramatically reduced the amount of allowed practice time on race weekends, as well as testing opportunities.
At most venues, teams are allowed 30 minutes or less in practice time, and being fast at the start of races is crucial, especially for a shorter race like the NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301, which takes place at NHMS on Sunday, July 16 as part of a three-day weekend of racing.