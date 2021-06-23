A TIP OF THE HAT to Candia teenager Jimmy Renfrew Jr., who was presented the winner’s trophy at three different race tracks during Father’s Day weekend.
Renfrew first struck paydirt Friday night in the Street Stock feature at Lee USA Speedway. Next came a triple crown sweep at White Mountain, where he won his heat race, the semi-feature and the Late Model feature. Alby Ovitt of Raymond and Quinny Welch of Groveton ran second and third.
On Father’s Day at Hudson Speedway, Renfrew inherited the lead when Hudson’s Joey Polewarczyk Jr. pitted with a flat tire 25 laps into the American Canadian Tour Late Model 150. He went unpassed the rest of the way despite a late rally by runner-up Tom Carey III and became the fourth first-time ACT winner in the last four races.
“This is really something,” Renfrew Jr. said in victory lane. “This is where I started racing Thunder Lites and now I’m here talking about winning an ACT race. The car was fantastic.”
Renfrew was driving the R&R Public Wholesalers No. 00 owned by his father Jimmy Renfrew Sr., who won a title or three at Star Speedway in the Outlaw and Pro Stock divisions.
There were several heartfelt comments of gratitude towards fathers, grandfathers and family from top-three drivers after each of the Hudson features, including the PASS Modified feature, which was won by Ajay Cates of Hollis Center, Maine.
There were no flat tires or Super Late Model competitors to keep “Joey Pole” from having the last grin, though. To the delight of a large portion of the crowd, the hometown racer dominated the PASS 150. Seekonk regular Jake Johnson finished second, followed by Derek Griffith of Hudson, Jake Matheson of Hillsborough and Gabe Brown of Center Conway.
The first ISMA Supermodified points race of the year is Saturday at Monadnock. Last week’s Street Stock Teddy Bear Pools Triple Crown race went to Tim Wenzel of Holyoke, Mass. Tyler Leary of Hatfield, Mass., drove to a career-first win Sportsman Modified win.
Twenty-eight Pure Stocks were in the pits at Claremont for the Cody LaFont Memorial. The race consisted of three 20-lap segments and was won by Joey Jarvis of Ascutney, Vt. Jarvis won one of the three segments outright, which gave him the tiebreaker edge over runner-up Nick Houle of Granby, Mass.
Claremont GM Mike Parks is feeling good about the four-cylinder Pure Stocks resurgence. “Many of the teams are local to the area, which is a good sign,” he said. “We’ve been running three or four heats and one or two consolations and when the car count gets up into the 30s, which it has, we’ll have a “B” main. There have been two repeat winners and by rule, we’ve added an extra 50 pounds to both cars.”
Beech Ridge regular Tony Ricci won the Modified Series event at the Maine track. Brian Robie of Sunapee came from 17th on the grid to finish second. Local Pro Stock competitor Rusty Poland, making his first appearance in an open-wheel Modified, was third.
Racing begins at Star Speedway on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The lineup includes the J&S Paving 350 Supers (Stevie) Krupski Cup and an MLM Diagnostic Services “Fast 40” for the Woody’s Auto Street Stocks. Prior to the Street Stock feature, Star’s first fan “meet and greet” since the onset of the pandemic will be held trackside.
Bear Ridge Speedway owner/promoter CV Elms reports that things are “going all right” at the Bradford, Vt., dirt track, a.k.a. “Home of the Coupes.”
“Our car counts have been good and fans have been glad to get out to the track without pandemic restrictions,” he said. This week’s card is sponsored by Wells River Savings Bank. Last week, veteran Richie Simmons won the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature after slipping past rookie Max Dolliver of Londonderry in lapped traffic. Dolliver has turned a lot of asphalt laps at Star and Lee USA. Now he’s giving clay a try.
The Tri-Track Modified Series resumes Wednesday, June 30 at Seekonk Speedway.
After years of frustration at Riverhead Raceway on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Doug Coby of Milford, Conn., won for the second straight time at the Long Island bull ring. Points leader Patrick Emerling finished second. The NWM Tour comes to New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, July 17.
Tim Sullivan of South Windsor, Conn., won the inaugural Northern Senior Champ Kart Series event at Londonderry Speedway. Chad Cullinan of Loudon was the Senior Champ Lo 206 winner.
This from race historian Phil Smith: Thirty-five years ago in 1986, the Modified tour was at Star Speedway for a Wednesday night event that saw John Blewett Jr. take the win over Kenny Bouchard and Reggie Ruggiero.
On Track This Weekend
Thunder Road (Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Stafford (Conn.): Friday, 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Londonderry Speedway: Sat., 1 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.
Seekonk (Mass.): Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.