THERE’S HISTORY in the making Friday night at Claremont Motorsports Park when the ISMA Supermodifieds will compete for the first time ever. It will be interesting to see how the region’s fastest cars on asphalt make use of the racing room at one end of the one-third mile and navigate the unique, tight dogleg at the other.
The winged Supers have had issues with car counts in this continuing era of COVID with Canadian border restrictions, tire supply shortages and all the rest, but there was good racing to be had when they went at it recently in the Ollie Silva Memorial at Lee USA Speedway.
Otto Sitterly of Canajoharie, N.Y., a six-time winner of the famed Oswego Speedway International Classic and a multi-time Oswego track champion, was the winner at Lee after chasing down former NEMA Midget standout Ben Seitz and prior Star Speedway Classic winner Jeff Abold.
Claremont’s Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks and Six Shooters will also be in action. Last week, the Pure Stocks ran double features to make up a rainout and the winners were Joey Jarvis and Travis Sykes. Nick Houle was the runner-up in both events. Hayden Grenier of Claremont came out on top in the Mini Stock feature.
Star Speedway has a busy Saturday schedule headlined by the Ken Izzett Construction Late Model 50 along with the NELCAR Legends, Woody’s Auto Street Stocks, MLM Diagnostic Pure Stocks, Murphy & Sons Roofing Six Shooters, Star Trooper and Bandoleros.
Brad Babb of Windham, Maine, won the Jim Belfiore Memorial for 350 Supers and gained some ground in his Star championship points duel with Jeffrey Battle. Bobby Timmons, Battle, Ben Tinker and Nick Pappadeas finished second through fifth.
Chase Dowling was a convincing winner before a sizeable crowd at Monadnock in the Tri-Track Modified Series Wonder Casino 100. Matt Hirschman was second, followed by Justin Bonsignore, Ronnie Williams and Brian Robie of Sunapee.
Dowling and Bonsignore played possum in their qualifying heats, opting to stroke their cars about to save tires and not worrying about starting near the back of the field in the main event. Hirschman rallied late, but was unable to threaten the leader.
It was the fourth Tri-Track Modified Series win for the Roxbury, Conn., driver who has also been having success in the Modified Open Special 80’s at Stafford Speedway.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is at Beech Ridge Speedway Saturday. Bonsignore is the current points leader, 12 points ahead of Patrick Emerling.
Last weekend, the Granite State Pro Stock Series was at Beech Ridge and track regular Corey Bubar of Windham, Maine, was a dominant winner. Youngster Gabe Brown of Center Conway — a recent $10,000 winner at Claremont — padded his GSPSS point lead with a third-place finish. Rusty Poland, another Beech Ridge regular, finished second.
Cassius Clark of Farmington, Maine, won the Honey Badger and Grill 150 Pro All Star Series Super Late Model event at Oxford Plains Speedway — the site of next weekend’s 48th Annual Oxford 250 and American Canadian Tour Late Model 150.
It was the first time out this season for the long-time PASS ace in what was clearly a tune-up for the 250. Clark, not to be confused with last year’s 250 winner Johnny Clark of Hallowell, Maine, has often come close, but has never won the prestigious event.
A big weekend is ahead for the Londonderry Speedway Karting facility on Grenier Field Road and its Autism Awareness schedule that includes the Sr. Champ L0206 2nd Annual Noah Liberty 30 $500-to-win race in which point leader Brandon Mercier and defending champion Mike Dube will square off amidst a competitive field. Camping is available and additional info is available on the track’s website and Facebook page.
.
There was a large turnout of fans and race teams at the “Battle of the Bowl” Sunday night at Devil’s Bowl in West Haven, Vt., where, as track publicist Justin St. Louis put it, “fans got to see ‘Super’ Matt Sheppard win $10,000 in 15 minutes.”
The seven-time Super DIRTcar Series champion (400 dirt modified wins) drew the pole for the 50-lap dash that went flag-to-flag green. Another dirt racing heavyweight and NASCAR Truck Series star, Stewart Friesen, started on the front row. Sheppard was masterful in lapped traffic and neither Friesen nor third-place finisher Demetrius Drellos could stay with him.
In other dirt track action, Josh Sunn of White River Junction, Vt., scored his first win of the season in the Sabil & Sons Sportsman Modified feature at Bear Ridge.
.
From racing historian Phil Smith, 25 years ago: The Featherlite Modifieds shared the billing with the Indy Racing League at Loudon and had their event cut from 75 laps to 61 laps because of a scheduled TV start time for the IRL event. Tony Hirschman took the lead from Jan Leaty and scored a big win for car owner Len Boehler. The Loudon event drew 24,000, many of whom were Modified fans. In Winston Cup action at Michigan, Dale Jarrett passed Mark Martin with two to go to take the win. In Busch North Series action at Star Speedway, Jerry Marquis took the win.
.
On Track This Weekend
Thunder Road (Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Beech Ridge (Maine): Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Londonderry Speedway: Saturday, Noon
Monadnock: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Speedway: Sunday, 5 p.m.