STAR SPEEDWAY in Epping has expanded its biggest weekend of the season to a three-day affair that gets underway Friday night with the Granite State Pro Stock Series Vynorius Piledriving 100. Along with that is the decisive championship points finale for the Ken Izzett Construction Late Models.
The heart and soul of the 56th annual Star Classic weekend — the Bob Webber Sr. Memorial Classic 125 for ISMA Supermodifieds — is paired on Saturday with the Dennis McKennedy Memorial 75 for J&S Paving 350 Supers beginning at 4 p.m. The NEMA Midgets and the NEMA Lites are a part of Saturday’s schedule. Sunday’s lineup features the Modified Racing Series.
Jon McKennedy, son of the late Dennis McKennedy, drives the Middlesex Interiors No. 79 ISMA Supermodified. He’s won races at Monadnock and Claremont this year and would likely be giving points leader Otto Sitterly of Canajoharie, N.Y., a run for the 2021 title were it not for running only a partial schedule.
McKennedy is also an accomplished Modified racer. He finished second to NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece last weekend when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour was at Richmond International Raceway. He won the Star Classic for the third time last year — in his first Classic without his father in the pits at his side.
The odds-on favorite to win the Dennis McKennedy Memorial 75 is the new 350 Supers track champion Jeffrey Battle of Littleton, Mass. Battle went into last week’s regular-season wind-up event in a tight scrum with Brad Babb for the title. He won the race after starting eighth on the grid while Babb was sidelined early with a broken steering column.
After Star Classic weekend, Battle has one more race in his uncle Rich Witkum‘s Westford Glass No. 14 on the schedule: the Super Modified Atlantic Charter Tour finale at Riverside Speedway in Groveton Saturday, Oct. 2. To nobody’s surprise, he’s the points leader in that series too. The car is co-sponsored by Howie Lane’s Essex Seafood and RJ Lacombe Septic.
There was some extra drama at White Mountain Saturday where apparent Late Model feature winner and, at the time, points leader Jimmy Renfrew Jr. was disqualified for racing with an unregistered (not purchased at White Mountain) tire. The ruling made a winner out of Jeff Marshall, who seemingly had edged Oren Remick in a photo finish for second. Marshall now leads the points parade heading into this week’s Foley Propane & Oil Late Model Championship Night. He’s nine points up on multi-time track champion Quinten Welch and 23 points ahead of Renfrew Jr.
The Pro All Star Series (PASS) Super Late Models are headlining Saturday at White Mountain with a 150-lap feature scheduled. Last weekend, Cody LeBlanc of Berlin won the New England Mini Stock Tour 100 at White Mountain. Positions 2-5 went to Mike Viens of Seekonk, Mass., Nick Anderson of Oxford, Mass., Nic Skillings of Hillsborough and Jesse Copp of Rochester.
R.I.P., Beech Ridge Motor SpeedwayBeech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, Maine, has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with a real estate development firm to the regret of many racers and fans in the area and throughout New England. Once a staple of stock car racing the Northeast, the facility had been on an all-too-familiar trajectory over the last several years with declining attendance and car counts. Owner Andy Cusack announced the plans at the end of a 2021 awards ceremony Saturday night.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour raced at the one-third mile oval a few weeks ago. The decision reduces the number of stock car racing tracks in the state to three: Oxford Plains, Wiscasset and I-95 in Bangor.
If the deal goes through, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway would become the second Scarborough sports venue to close in recent years. In 2018, Scarborough Downs was sold for $6.7 million. Horse racing at the track wound down last November after 70 years.
It’s Whitcomb 125 Championship Night for the NHSTRA Sportsman Modifieds presented by Milton Cat at Monadnock Saturday. This is a Quest for the Cup event. Todd Patnode will be after his fifth straight win in the series. He is the “Quest” point leader, 10 points ahead of Matt Kimball. Geoff Rollins of Groton, Mass., is in third place 24 points further back. George Helliwell of Pelham and Cory Plummer of Alstead round out the top five.
Trevor Bleau of Troy, at the wheel of the Gomarlo Supermarket 76, became the sixth different Sportsman Modified feature winner at Monadnock this year.
Jason Corliss of Barre, Vt., is poised to finish the regular season at Thunder Road Friday as a three-peat Late Model track champion. The last racer to do that was Derrick O’Donnell of North Haverhill (2013-2015).
The next event on the American Canadian Tour is the Fall Foliage 200 at White Mountain Sunday, Sept. 26.
On Track This Weekend
Star Speedway: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Thunder Road (Vt.): Friday, 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, Noon
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Star Speedway: Sunday, 1 p.m.