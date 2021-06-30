BEFORE taking a lap around the area’s Fourth of July holiday weekend stock car racing schedule, here’s a shout out to one of New England’s best short trackers, Bobby Santos III of Franklin, Mass.
It was recently announced that Santos has been selected to compete in Saturday’s Camping World SRX Series event at Lucas Oil Speedway in Indianapolis.
The SRX Series, or Superstar Racing Experience, is a short track racing series founded by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham of NASCAR Cup fame. In this its inaugural season, the series consists of six consecutive Saturday nights of racing in 12 uniquely designed, identically prepared, high-powered cars.
The series opened at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Conn., with a 100-lap race won by multi-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby of Milford, Conn.
In a news release describing the intent of the series, Evernham stated, “It’s very important to come up with a format that provides the best entertainment to our fans while rewarding the drivers for their performance. Every driver has the same opportunity. They’re in a car that’s very different because it’s so universal. It’s a road-course car first, a pretty good dirt car, and just an OK paved oval car. That takes the advantage away from the stock-car guys who run ovals all the time.”
There is a core group of elite quasi-retired high-profile racers who are to compete weekly, such as Stewart himself, Bobby Labonte, Bill Elliott, Michael Waltrip, Helio Castroneves and Marco Andretti. Selected regional short track stars get selected for each event, which is how Coby got invited and where Santos fits in like fellow USAC Silver Crown hotshot Kody Swanson before him.
Santos’ resume includes six NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and 19 wins on the tour overall. He won the Musket 250 in 2019 and edged Justin Bonsignore in a heartstopper in last year’s Musket 200.
He won three Tour races at NHMS in a two-year hitch with Tinio Motorsports in 2017-18 and returned to join owners Lawney and Damion Tinio for a victory in the inaugural Northeast Classic Modified Open on the Magic Mile this April. He’ll be in Loudon for a Whelen Modified Tour 100 Saturday, July 17 — the day before the Foxwood Resorts Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series event.
Thunder Road starts the fireworks tonight
First up for the holiday weekend is Thunder Road in Barre, Vt. Fields have been growing bigger there as the season has progressed. Twenty-four Late Models and 28 Flying Tigers were in the pits last week. Defending track champion Jason Corliss got contained a bit after some early season domination and settled for seventh. Stephen Donahue won the feature with Brendan Moodie home second and rookie Brandon Lanphear third. Veteran Mike Martin took Flying Tiger honors, three spots better than his son, Stephen Martin. Rich Lowrey was the runner-up.
Friday, tracks on both sides of the state, Claremont to the west and Lee USA to the east, have full slates of racing planned along with fireworks. Lee’s race card includes the Granite State Pro Stock Series.
• Star Speedway’s “Night Before the 4th” begins qualifying action at 4:30. The Izzett Construction Late Models are set for a 75-lap affair. They will be joined by Street Stocks, Six-Shooters and Pure Stocks with a 75-lap Enduro for four-cylinder jalopies.
Last week, Star’s J&S Paving 350 Supers turned out in strong numbers. In the entertaining main event, Tommy Tombarello of Haverhill, Mass., snapped a three-year winless spell. Tombarello got hounded by Eddie Witkum Jr., but held up under the pressure. Ben Tinker of New Gloucester, Maine, a past Pro All Star Series Modified champion, finished third.
Jon McKennedy remained undefeated in an ISMA Supermodified this season after taking advantage of Ben Seitz’s misfortune at Monadnock. Seitz got swiped in lapped traffic and fell off the pace and out of the lead. Anthony Nocella kept McKennedy in sight and finished second. ISMA will be at Lee USA for the Ollie Silva Memorial on Aug. 6.
• Twin 76’s for Late Models and Flying Tigers are planned for Saturday’s Holiday Fireworks night at White Mountain. The Flying Tiger feature is the second event of the Triple Crown Series sponsored by J.P. Sicard Inc.
Jamie Swallow Jr. of Stark is the most recent White Mountain Late Model winner. Swallow drives the SDS Logging No. 4 (the perfect number for a holiday repeat victory). He passed six-time track champion Stacy Cahoon with nine laps to go for the win. Alby Ovitt of Raymond was third, giving him five podium finishes on the season.
Rookie Donnie Baumgardner of North Woodstock won the Strictly Stock Mini feature.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton starts its holiday fireworks event on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the Modified Racing Series American Freedom 100 as its headliner.
• Hudson Speedway is off this weekend. Racing resumes Sunday, July 11 when the Granite State Pro Stocks come to town.
On Track This Weekend
Thunder Road (Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Stafford (Conn.): Friday, 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Thompson (Conn): Wednesday, 6 p.m.