DEREK GRIFFITH, back home in Hudson after coming close to the $10,000 first prize in the Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway in Michigan last week, is aiming for victory lane when the Pro All-Star Series (PASS) competes Sunday at Hudson Speedway.
At Berlin, Griffith started sixth and finished second to Michigan racer Carson Hochevar. It was a runner-up effort worth about $3,500. Griffith had outdone Hochevar in February while winning the Super Late Model Speedweeks Championship at New Smyrna Speedway (Fla.). He also has wins this season in the Easter Bunny 150 at Hickory Motor Speedway (N.C.) and the Thompson (Conn.) Icebreaker.
“I took my time for a while and finally got up to him (Hochevar) after two guaranteed cautions and a tire change, but he was strong. He led almost every lap,” Griffith said. “We’re planning a couple of road trips out to Jennerstown (Pa.) later this year, but a win here at Hudson would be great.”
The PASS Super Late Models are a part of Sunday’s doubleheader, which includes an American Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Model 150. Expect Hudson’s Joey Polewarczyk Jr. to take part in both races.
Last weekend, Tom Carey III of New Salem, Mass., became the 81st driver to win an ACT Late Model event when he outlasted Mike Hopkins of Hermon, Maine, and Quinny Welch of Groveton in the Spring Green 121 at White Mountain. Carey is carrying on a family tradition of racing. His father, Tom Carey Jr., raced on the Busch North circuit, and his great uncle, Dick Carey, wheeled about the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Keene, and the Rhythm Inn and Brattleboro (Vt.) speedways in the 1950s.
Roger McHugh is the car owner of the No. 5MA and Brookside Equipment Sales is the primary sponsor.
“I started right out in a Late Model in 2013 and won the Super Stock championship at Monadnock in 2014,” Carey said. Then came some racing at Thompson and NHMS. “I qualified on the front row at White Mountain for the third year in a row and this time it worked out.”
Carey’s dad is his crew chief and, somewhat by happenstance, his spotter for Saturday’s win was his engine builder, Rick Paya, who won multiple ACT championships as a car owner with Brian Hoar and Scott Payea in the cockpit.
Matt Hirschman withstood a prolonged challenge from Ryan Preece and won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Steel Palace 150 at Oswego. Patrick Emerling, Justin Bonsignore and Kyle Ebersole completed the top five. The NWMT moves to Riverhead on Long Island Saturday.
In weekly competition, the NHSTRA Modifieds turned out 24 strong for a 35-lap twin bill at Monadnock. That encouraging car count was quickly trimmed when Todd Patnode got turned sideways across traffic, triggering a 12-car pileup early in the first feature. Patnode pitted and rallied to a fourth-place finish behind winner Matt Kimball of Bennington, Tyler Leary of Hatfield, Mass., and Cory Plummer of Keene.
Defending track champion Brian Robie of Sunapee won the nightcap. He was followed by Geoff Rollins, Patnode, Kimball and Cameron Sontag of Sterling, Mass.
The Street Stocks get top billing at Monadnock this weekend with a Teddy Bear Pools Triple Crown race.
Londonderry Speedway’s start time for Saturday’s race schedule, headlined by a Northern Senior Champ Kart Series event, is 1 p.m.
The second race of the season for the Canaan-based Modified Series is scheduled at Beech Ridge Saturday.
Jason Gray of East Thetford, Vt., won the Sabil & Sons Towing Sportsman Modified feature at Bear Ridge. Friday night, the USAC Dirt Midgets are on the road at Albany Saratoga Speedway in Malta, N.Y., for a special “Hoosier Daddy” Father’s Day race.
The DIRTcar Big Block Modified Series rolls into Albany Saratoga on Tuesday, June 22.
ACT has also initiated the New England Late Model Challenge Cup with a unique point-awarding system that has weekly ACT-legal Late Model teams at participating tracks able to accumulate their 10 best finishes in pursuit of the $5,000 first-place prize. Gerry Degasparre, a Seekonk regular, led the standings for a bit, mostly because of more races in April-May than elsewhere.
Alby Ovitt of Raymond has moved into the top Challenge Cup spot after a second-place finish at White Mountain Saturday. Ovitt started 11th in a 25-car field. These days, he drives an upgraded Crazy Horse chassis car that was fielded several years ago by ACT ace and ARCA Menards Series national champion Austin Theriault. Welcome help comes from his brother-in-law, Dennis Dumas, and sponsors New England Concrete Foundations of Tewksbury, Mass., McBrie Structural Designs and Clement Trucking.
The Challenge Cup standings will soon start to be affected by Late Model action at “The Nation’s Site of Excitement,” Barre, Vt.’s Thunder Road, which begins its 2021 weekly schedule tonight.
On Track This Weekend
Claremont: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Road (Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Londonderry Speedway: Sat., 1 p.m.
Beech Ridge (Maine): Sat., 4 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.
Star Speedway: Wed., 6:45 p.m.