THE 2021 stock car racing season in New England is about to enter the green-white-checkered phase.
All roads lead to Thompson (Conn.) Speedway this weekend for the 59th annual Sunoco World Series, which consists of a three-day schedule involving 17 divisions culminating with an Outlaw Tour-type Open Modified $20,000-to-win revival of the Thompson 300. That’s 300 green flag laps by the way — with lap leader money to sweeten the pot.
American Canadian Tour (ACT) managing partner Cris Michaud and Pro All Star Series owner Tom Mayberry have collaborated on a six-race schedule this year that’s kept the historic Thompson 5/8 mile oval relevant and out of the grasp (so far) of real estate developers.
The last Thompson 300 took place in 2005 under NASCAR sanction. It was won by the late Hall of Famer Ted Christopher, who outlasted Tony Hirschman and Ed Flemke Jr.
This year’s Thompson 300 field will include newly crowned NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby, Patrick Emerling, Ron Silk, Jon McKennedy, Chase Dowling, Ronnie Williams, Keit Rocco, Eric Goodale, Kyle Bonsignore, Woody Pitkat, Anthony Nocella, Carl Pasteryak and Matt Swanson.
Saturday’s World Series lineup, presented by Twisted Tea, features crucial championship point races for the American Canadian Tour Late Models, Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, Thompson’s Sunoco triple Crown Series and the NEMA Midgets.
Ben Rowe enters the weekend with a one-point lead over DJ Shaw in the battle for the ACT title. The final points race of the year is at Seekonk (Mass.) Speedway Saturday, Oct. 23, in a shared billing with the finale of the Tri-Track Modified Series and the Pro All Star Series.
Next weekend, Claremont concludes its season with a three-day slate. Saturday, Oct. 1, the NHSTRA Modifieds will be in action. Sunday’s headliner is the Granite State Pro Stock Series King’s Electric 100.
Last weekend, Gabe Brown of Center Conway clinched the 2021 Granite State Pro Stock Series championship with his win at Lee USA Speedway’s Oktoberfest.
Thunder Road will make another attempt at completing its 2021 season with the 59th annual Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl which was rained out last weekend.
The Milk Bowl, a northern New England treasure, is a non-points event for ACT Tour-Type Late Models paying $10,000 to win. The event is comprised of three 50-lap segments and the field is inverted after segments 1 and 2, meaning that your reward for winning segment 1 is to start at the rear in segment 2.
The Milk Bowl winner is determined by adding up your finishes in each segment. The driver with the lowest score wins and ties are broken by the best finish in the final segment.
Only four previous Milk Bowl winners never won an individual segment: Danny Bridges (1971), Dwayne Lanphear (2001), Eric Williams (2003) and Thunder Road general manager Michaud (2004). Vermont Gov. Phil Scott won the Milk Bowl in 1997 and 2000.
At various times in the past, but not this year, the Milk Bowl was a points event for either the Thunder Road track championship and/or the ACT championship. That led to some complicated calculations, to say the least, during the final laps as position changes everywhere on the track had championship implications.
This time around, 2021 Thunder Road track champion (three-peat) Jason Corliss of Barre, Vt., will attempt to become the first driver ever to win three Milk Bowls in a row and if he does, he will tie New England Hall of Famer Robbie Crouch at the top of the all-time win list (four).
Saturday is Booth Bros./H.P. Hood qualifying day with time trials and a pair of 50-lap events to set Sunday’s lineup, plus the highly competitive Flying Tigers and four-cylinder divisions.
Hudson Speedway recently ended its season and crowned the following champions: Geoff Rollins/Sportsman Modifieds, Jason Ryan/Late Model Sportsman, Ricky Fisette/Mini Stocks, Donnie McCaffey/Pure Stocks and Ryan Nelson/Six Shooters.
Brian Robie of Sunapee is the 2021 Modified Racing Series champion. Matt Kimball of Bennington won the series finale at Claremont.
Jason Gray of Thetford, Vt. — the racing Thetford Academy boys basketball coach — successfully defended his title to become the 2021 Bear Ridge Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified champion.
It’s Super Dirt Week in central New York — billed as racing’s “Biggest Party” and culminating in the Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Sunday, Oct. 10, at Oswego Speedway.
The 2021 windup for short track racing in New Hampshire will take place at Star Speedway’s “Halloween Howler” (multiple Enduros, goblins and more) Oct. 23-24. More details are available on Star’s website and Facebook pages.
On Track This Weekend
Thompson Speedway (Conn.): Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Thompson Speedway (Conn.): Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
Thompson Speedway (Conn.): Sunday, 12:30 p.m.
Next Weekend: Oct. 15-17
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Saturday, TBA
Oxford Plains: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Thunder Road (Vt.) Saturday, 1 p.m.
Claremont: Sunday, TBA
Thunder Road: Sunday, 12:15 p.m.