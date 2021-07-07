SO IT RAINED A LOT over the holiday weekend and many tracks went into postponement mode. Another weekend is approaching. Think more racing and plenty of rescheduled fireworks.
Barre, Vt.’s Thunder Road, which has run on Thursday nights for decades, and Star Speedway, which manages to dodge some weather fronts out of sheer persistence, were two tracks that got their events in. Lee USA, White Mountain, Claremont, Monadnock, Bear Ridge and others had to pull the plug.
(Note: Thunder Road has moved Thursday's scheduled racing until Friday night).
Kyle Pembroke of Montpelier, Vt., won the Late Model feature at Thunder Road from the pole. It was his second win of the season and the ninth of his career. Marcel Gravel was the Late Model runner-up.
At Star Speedway in Epping, invader Jamie Swallow Jr. of Stark began the Izzett Construction Late Model feature on the pole and was never caught. It was the second win in as many weeks for Swallow, who scored the week before at White Mountain.
Swallow drives the No. 4NH Jeff Taylor/Distance Chassis car sponsored by Swallow & Sons Concrete, SBS Logging and Axion. He’s seldom been a full-season racer (that may change at the rate he’s going), but he’s turned many a lap at Riverside Speedway where he started out in a kids’ division 16 years ago. He and his crew, comprised of Kyle and Emma Gilbert, Robbie Curtis and Katelyn Ryder, are headed to Oxford Plains Sunday for the American Canadian Tour (ACT) and Pro All Star Series (PASS) doubleheader.
Last week got off to a shaky start Wednesday at Seekonk Speedway, where 44 Modifieds turned out for a Tri-Track Modified series event. Soon after qualifying was over for the Modifieds, 350 Supers and NEMA Lites, a nearby highway accident took down a transformer and left the track without power. While that was being dealt with, thunderstorms moved in and ended the night. The event has been rescheduled for Aug. 25. When the lineup rolls out that night, Connecticut driver Cam McDermott and Matt Hirschman will be on the front row just ahead of Brian Robie of Sunapee.
The Tri-Track Modified series will be at Star Speedway July 24 for the 10th annual SBM 125.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s next stop is at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, July 17. Last week, Trackside saluted Bobby Santos III on his selection as a competitor in Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience SRX Series event at Lucas Oil Speedway in Indianapolis. The Franklin, Mass., native, is a top candidate to win every Whelen Modified race at NHMS he enters. He started ninth and finished fifth at Lucas Oil Speedway behind Ernie Francis Jr., Bobby Labonte, Scott Speed and Marco Andretti.
Veteran dirt tracker Chris Donnelly of Piermont won the battle between the Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) and the Capital Region Sprints Association (CRSA) Sunday at Devil’s Bowl in West Haven, Vt. Donnelly, fellow SCoNE racer Clay Dow of Hampstead and CRSA ace Cory Sparks were swapping spots up front in the closing laps before Donnelly prevailed.
The SCoNE Sprints will make their second appearance of the year at Bear Ridge Saturday with a rescheduled fireworks show planned. The first time around, Caleb Lamson of Moretown, Vt., Matt Hoyt of West Campton and Jake Williams of Center Tuftonboro comprised the podium finish.
Lee USA’s makeup fireworks event is Friday night. At Claremont, the NHSTRA Modifieds, led by Matt Kimball of Bennington, headline the night, which also includes fireworks, the New England Antique Racers and a 50-lap Enduro. The NHSTRA Modifieds head to Monadnock Saturday, which has fireworks at the ready after its second rainout of the season.
Riverside Speedway in Groveton has rescheduled its rained-out Modified Series event for Saturday, Aug. 7.
Racing resumes Sunday, July 11 at Hudson Speedway when the Granite State Pro Stocks come to town.
Hudson’s Derek Griffith had tough luck last weekend at the $20,000-to-win CARS Tour American Freedom 300 at Jennerstown (Pa.) Speedway. Griffith was in the hunt when mechanical woes on a restart with four laps remaining relegated him to an 11th-place finish.
Joe Gibbs Racing protégé Sammy Smith won the race with Garrett Hall of Scarborough, Maine, second.
From out of the past as it appeared in Trackside 10 years ago:
“Fourteen-year-old Derek Griffith won his second Outlaw feature of the 2011 racing season at Hudson International Speedway.
“Peter Fiandaca and Dave Blanchard were the front row starters with Griffith starting in the third spot. Fiandaca took the lead in the early going with Blanchard settling into second and Griffith third. The top trio stayed that way until a caution bunched up the field.
“On the restart, Griffith drew even with Fiandaca coming off the second turn. The two made contact going down the back stretch and Fiandaca got out of shape and lost many spots. Dean Wendell finished second. Geoff Rollins was third.”
On Track This Weekend
Thunder Road (Vt.): Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Stafford (Conn.): Friday, 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 5 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Speedway: Sunday, 5 p.m.
Oxford Plains (Maine): Sunday, 4 p.m.
Albany-Saratoga (N.Y.): Tuesday, 7 p.m.