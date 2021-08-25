THIS YEAR’S edition of Oxford 250 weekend at Oxford Plains (Maine) Speedway is a three-day affair with many support divisions competing Friday night. And Saturday night’s lineup is headlined by the American Canadian Tour, along with the Modified Racing Series and the Pro All Star Series (PASS) Modifieds.
Sunday’s schedule starts out with Super Late Model qualifying heats beginning at 1:30 p.m. all headed toward the $25,000-to-win (plus lap leader bonus money) 48th annual Oxford 250.
The 250, originated by the late Bob Bahre of New Hampshire Motor Speedway fame, has a storied history, to say the least. Perhaps it has lost some firepower or aged a bit past its glory days — it once paid $50,000-to-win, for example — and was also scheduled on an off-weekend for NASCAR Cup, which allowed the likes of Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick to show up (and win). But try telling half the state of Maine that.
Highly accomplished veteran Ben Rowe of Turner, Maine, didn’t take the bait when asked if he thought the 250 was down a little on the prestige scale these days.
“Last year was different for sure,” Rowe said, “with COVID and no fans and all, but the motor homes started moving in last week and people are sure talking it up.”
Rowe is a two-time Oxford 250 winner and the son of Mike Rowe, a three-time winner. Mike Rowe’s first win came in 1984. His third victory, in 2005, came after he got into the race by winning the Last Chance qualifier to earn the privilege of starting shotgun on the field.
This weekend, Ben Rowe will compete in the ACT 125 as well. He drives the No. 4ME Mustang for Richard Moody Racing, which also fields his Super Late Model ride. He enters the ACT race in third place in the standings, trailing DJ Shaw of Center Conway by 13 points and second-place Tom Carey III by 12. He has seven top-10 finishes in seven starts. He’s also fourth in the national PASS championship standings, which are topped by guess who? (Shaw).
When asked about some unforgettable moments he’s had chasing Oxford 250 glory over the years, Rowe said his biggest thrill was his first 250 win in 2003 when, on his victory lap, his father drew alongside to congratulate him. His choice for worst 250 moment was, “running out of gas while leading a $50,000-to-win race with three laps to go.”
In addition to the aforementioned Mr. Shaw, two Granite State drivers who project as likely contenders Joey Polewarczyk Jr. and Derek Griffith, both of Hudson. Joey Pole won the Oxford 250 when it was sanctioned as a Late Model race in 2012.
Among the 70-plus entries are a pair of nationally known Super Late Model gunslingers, Bubba Pollard of Senoia, Ga. (winner of the 2018 Oxford 250), and Stephen Nasse of Pinellas Park, Fla.
Speed51.com will be streaming the racing action live both Saturday and Sunday.
Silk wins ‘Rumble at the Ridge’Ron Silk landed the Kevin Stuart No. 85 in victory lane when the NASCAR Whelen Modified made a rare appearance at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, Maine, for a 200-lap affair on the somewhat circular one-third mile.
Silk started seventh on the grid and snatched the lead from pole sitter Matt Hirschman with eight laps left.
“It was exciting there at the end and it feels good to beat Hirschman,” Silk said. “You beat the best. We’ve got four more (races) to go and we’re going to try to get some more.”
Patrick Emerling finished third to close to within eight points of tour leader Justin Bonsignore, who wound up eighth. Matt Swanson and Doug Coby completed the top five. Next up for the Whelen Modified Tour is the Toyota Mod Classic 150 at Oswego (N.Y.) Speedway Saturday, Sept. 4.
The ISMA Supermodifieds came to Claremont for the first time last Friday. Well, 12 of them did anyway. Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., was the top dog as he has been all season. McKennedy surveyed the scene for about 20 circuits of the 75-lapper and then shot into the lead. After a mid-race restart, McKennedy was pressured for several laps by Otto Sitterly but Sitterly soon yielded to protect second from third-place finisher Ben Seitz. The best race of the night was turned in by the Street Stocks, who went at it pretty good and cleanly at that. Veteran Robert Hagar of Windsor, Vt., held off points leader David Greenslit and Cody Schoolcraft for the win.
The Street Stocks are likely to turn out in strong numbers and provide some close quarters excitement Saturday at Monadnock in a “Battle For The Belt” 50-lap event.
On Track This Weekend
Thunder Road (Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Oxford Plains (Maine): Saturday, 4 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson Speedway: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Oxford Plains (Maine): Sunday, 1:30 p.m.