MODIFIED VETERAN Todd Patnode of Swanzey and young Late Model/Pro Stock wheelman Gabe Brown of Center Conway are two short track racers enjoying the 2021 season a whole bunch. This in spite of rainy weather, tire shortages and for many competitors, people-power shortages in the shop or on race nights.
Patnode drives the Swanzey Oil No. 24 Sportsman Modified weekly at Monadnock and he’s closing in on another track championship after notching his fifth win of the year. He has seven Monadnock titles so far while driving either open-wheel or full-fendered cars.
Patnode took the lead on lap 21 of a 35-lap Sportsman Modified feature last Saturday and that was that. He begins this week’s New Hampshire Short Track Association (NHSTRA) event 36 points ahead of Matt Kimball, who got by Tyler Leary in the closing laps for a second-place finish.
Brown just won the Leaf Peeper Late Model 100 at White Mountain. It was his second straight score at the North Woodstock track. At the end of July he was a Late Model winner at Riverside Speedway in Groveton. A week later, he won for the first time in a Super Late Model in the Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 at Claremont and pocketed 10 grand.
There were two first-time winners at Monadnock last week. Late Model driver Austin Brehio of Concord, who had been having a solid, but winless season, now has a 22-point lead over Camdyn Curtis atop the point standings. Street Stocker Hillary Renaud of Vernon, Vt., made her first 2021 visit to victory lane as well.
Thunder Road opens the gates for a rare Friday night of racing this week. Claremont, a Friday night facility normally, lost a Sunday night Modified Racing Series program to rain. The event, which is to include a 73-lap Richard Tetreault Memorial R.E. Hinkley Street Stock feature, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10. The main event at Claremont tomorrow night is the NHSTRA Late Model Sportsman Race for the Ring.
More Friday night race action is happening at Richmond International Raceway where the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is headed — in case you’re up for a 600-mile drive. The most recent winner on the Whelen Tour was Ron Silk of Norwalk, Conn. His second straight win came at Oswego and he’s now up to third in the standings. Matt Hirschman rallied from a spinout and came from the rear to finish second. It’s looking like the title fight is between Justin Bonsignore and Patrick Emerling. Bonsignore has a 20-point lead with three races remaining.
Star Speedway 350 Supers crown on the lineStar Speedway’s J&S Paving 350 Supers championship will be decided Saturday. It’s a two-man duel between Jeffrey Battle of Littleton, Mass., in the Westford Glass No. 14 and Brad Babb of Windham, Maine, in the Robert Babb Logging No. 41.
Star Classic weekend is coming up at the Epping bullring Sept. 17-19. The Friday opener features the Granite State Pro Stock Series Vynorius 100 and the Izzett Construction Late Models.
The ISMA Bob Webber Sr. Classic and the 350 Supers Dennis McKennedy Memorial take the green Saturday. On Sunday, the Modified Racing Series is in action.
Lee USA Speedway, citing tire supply shortages, has canceled this week’s Freedom 300 and the Sept. 17 date. Next up at Lee is the Russ Conway Oktoberfest weekend beginning Oct. 1. Recent feature winners at Lee include Bryan Kruczek and Charlie Colby/Late Models, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Milton/Street Stocks, Jenna Beaulieu and Jesse Tellier/Six-Shooters and Zac McGrath and Kyle Boniface/Pure Stocks.
Despite a 13th-place finish after contact dicing for third in the final laps of the Leaf Peeper at White Mountain, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. is still the Late Model points leader, 25 points ahead of Jeff Marshall.
The Maine-based North East Mini Stock Tour comes to White Mountain this Saturday for a 100-lapper. Next Saturday, Sept. 18, is Foley Oil & Propane Late Model Championship Night. Jason Woodard of Waterbury, Vt., is poised to win the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tiger title. Woodard has recorded five wins and 15 top-5’s in 15 starts.
Jason Gray of East Thetford, Vt., boosted his chances of repeating as the Bear Ridge DIRTcar Sportsman Modified champion with a win Saturday. Chris Donnelly of Piermont dominated the Sprint Cars of New England feature.
Congratulations to announcers John Spence Sr. and Pete Falconi on their election into the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame.
Spence has long been the voice of the Modified Racing Series and more recently the Tri-Track Modified Series. He’ll be calling the ISMA Star Classic Bob Webber Sr. Memorial at Star next weekend.
Falconi and the Northeast Midget Association (NEMA) are synonymous. He also is at the microphone often for NASCAR Modified events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
On Track This Weekend
Thunder Road (Vt.): Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, Noon
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1 p.m.