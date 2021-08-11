THE TRI-TRACK MODIFIED SERIES is headed to Monadnock Speedway Saturday. There is no shortage of teams and drivers capable of winning on any given night in this series, which is why it reliably brings in a lot of fans at every stop.
There is a man to beat, though, namely Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa. Hirschman won the most recent Tri-Track event — the SBM 125 at Star Speedway — a few weeks ago. In the series opener at Monadnock in May, which was won by Sammy Rameau of Westminster, Mass., Hirschman overcame a spinout and came from the rear to finish third.
There’s not much of a horsepower advantage on Monadnock’s banked quarter-mile. Success there has more to do with how well cars can get off the second turn and into turn three in heavy traffic.
Multi-time track champion and current points leader Todd Patnode of Swanzey won the New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association (NHSTRA) 100 last weekend. Patnode fits right in with the Tri-Track crowd: Like Hirschman, he is a past winner of Star’s annual SBM 125 — but he’s been sticking with Monadnock’s weekly Sportsman Modified division this year. The fact that he has daughters Brianna and Brittany competing as rookies in the Pure Stock division has a lot to do with that.
Monadnock’s Pure Stock class has been well attended all season. Five drivers are in close range of the Pure Stock 2021 track championship: points leader Chris Davis of Winchester, J.D. Stockwell of Turners Falls, Mass., Nick Houle of Granby, Mass., and Jason LeRay of Swanzey.
Otto Sitterly won the Ollie Silva Memorial for ISMA Supermodifieds at Lee USA Speedway after overtaking Ben Seitz and fellow Oswego (N.Y.) Speedway competitor Jeff Abold. Sitterly has a stellar record in non-winged Supermodifieds at Oswego and elsewhere, but had never been able to quite keep up during infrequent appearances at Lee in a winged machine. Problem solved last Friday.
Ryan Preece drove to his second straight NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour win last Friday at Stafford. Defending NWMT champion and current points leader Justin Bonsignore (who’s now 0-40 at Stafford) was the runner-up. Jon McKennedy opted to drive the Baldwin Racing Modified No. 7 at Stafford rather than drive his own Supermodified at Lee. He finished third. This Saturday, the Whelen Tour Modifieds make a rare trip to Beech Ridge in Scarborough, Maine.
The J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds get the spotlight at Star Saturday for the 40-lap Jim Belfiore Memorial. Belfiore was a charter member of the New England Supermodified Association founded by New England Auto Racing Hall-of Famers Russ Conway and Ken Smith. Many Supermodifieds built by Belfiore made repeated trips to victory lane. His son, Justin Belfiore, a past winner of the Star Classic, has contributed bonus money to the purse.
Shane Gendron of Tyngsboro, Mass., and Jim Storace of Kingston will continue their duel for the Woody’s Auto Street Stock title. The schedule includes Late Models and Six Shooters.
Late Model driver Jeff Marshall, coming off a stellar fifth-place finish in the American Canadian Tour Mid-Summer Classic 250, was the feature winner last weekend at White Mountain. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia was a close second ahead of Stacy Cahoon.
The J.P. Sicard Triple Crown Series returns to White Mountain this Saturday. The Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers will turn 75 laps in the second leg of the three-race series.
There are noteworthy karting events ahead at Claremont Motorsports Park and Londonderry Speedway. This Sunday is Claremont’s Kart Fest, the biggest event of the season. Next Saturday, Aug. 21, Londonderry holds its Autism Awareness Day, a karting fund-raiser to support local charities with many divisions in action including the Northeast Mini Cup Series and the 2nd annual Noah Liberty LO206 karts (Briggs & Stratton-sealed engines) 30-lap feature.
The Pro All Star Series (PASS) Super Late Models are at Oxford Plains Saturday. Past champion and Oxford 250 winner Johnny Clark of Hallowell, Maine, a $10,000 winner at Seekonk a few weeks back, is the PASS points leader. Veteran Ben Rowe of Turner, Maine, holds down the No. 2 spot. Dan Winter of Deerfield, driver of the Window World No. 81, is third in the standings.
Big doings this weekend at Devil’s Bowl in West Haven, Vt., on Sunday night. The scenic half-mile banked clay oval has a “Healthcare Heroes Night” with Fan Appreciation $5 pricing Saturday followed by the rescheduled $10,000-to-win “Battle at the Bowl” Big Block and Small Block Dirt Modifieds Sunday evening.
The track has commitments from touring heavyweights “Superman” Matt Sheppard, Kenny Tremont Jr., Tim Fuller, Jimmy Phelps, Mike Mahaney, Michael Maresca and Anthony Perrego, plus weekly track invaders such as Rocky Warner and several Albany-Saratoga regulars.
On Track This Weekend
Thunder Road (Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Londonderry Speedway: Saturday, Noon
Monadnock: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Speedway: Sunday, 5 p.m.