ONE WEEK after the big NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, fans looking for more will not have to go far to see short track racing across the Granite State and beyond this weekend.
On Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, the headlining Foley Oil and Propane Late Models will race for what amounts to triple points. The previously rained-out double-points event from July 8 will be early on the evening’s schedule, with a 50-lap event.
After that, teams will prepare for heat races and another 50-lap main to finish off a busy night at WMMP. With only five races completed so far this season, Kasey Beattie leads the standings, followed by Stacy Cahoon and nine-time track champion Quinny Welch, who sits 61 points behind Beattie. This triple-points night could dramatically change the standings heading into the stretch run of the 2023 season.
Mike Jurkowski of Claremont and hometown racer Kyle Goodbout round out the top five in the standings and are hoping to move up into contention by the time the dust settles on the quarter-mile paved oval.
The Flying Tigers will also compete for triple points on Saturday. Brandon Gray, John Donahue and Frankie Sweeney of Belmont are competing in a close points battle of their own in those two feature races.
The Pro Four Modifieds will also be in competition at WMMP, with qualifying and a 25-lap feature. The Mini Late Models will go 40 laps in one of their most prestigious events of the year, paying the winner $1,000. Youngsters who arrive early will also be allowed the chance to ride around the track with their favorite driver before the start of racing events.
Around the tracks
• Monadnock Speedway in Winchester is back open after two weeks off, and the NHSTRA Modifieds will headline their program with Twin 30-lap features on Saturday night. The NHSTRA Late Models are also scheduled, along with the annual Pure Stock 50-lap Shootout event.
• Star Speedway in Epping has a doubleheader weekend, with a new $5 Friday event starting the weekend. Eight entry-level divisions make up the schedule. Then on Saturday the Modifieds return for the second of three scheduled events this season at the quarter-mile paved oval. Todd Patnode of Swanzey won the first Modified event, paying him $10,162 on July 1. He will return for a 100-lap race, along with Brian Robie of Sunapee, Mike Collins of Strafford and Kirk Alexander of Swanzey. They will have to beat traveling stars Matt Hirschman, Ron Silk, Sam Rameau and 2022 race winner Jake Johnson, among others, to take the checkered flag. The R&R Race Parts of Hooksett Street Stock Tour will go 75 laps for a minimum $2,000 to win, bringing a full field of cars as a preliminary to the Modifieds.
• Bear Ridge Speedway welcomes back the Winged Sprint Cars of New England on Saturday night. Chris Donnelly from Piermont is well on his way to another championship season, but Clay Dow of Barnstead, Jake Williams from Tuftonboro and Goffstown teenager Kadyn Berry are hoping to dethrone the champion on the dirt.
In the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified ranks, Josh Sunn of White River Junction, Vermont, has taken over the points lead from Jason Gray, with Max Dolliver of Londonderry and Plainfield’s James Fadden still in the hunt. The DMA Midgets and Modified Coupes are also scheduled to compete.
• After a weekend of rain and then a week off for the events at NHMS, Legion Speedway in Wentworth will try it again on Friday night, headlined this weekend by the Granite State Mini Sprints and the Modified Coupes. The non-wing Sprint Cars and four-cylinder cars are also on the schedule. Josh Wright of Laconia and Rob Williams are separated by one point in the 500 cc GSMS standings.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton was able to get its racing program completed last weekend, with Jamie Swallow Jr. of Stark ending the win streak of Stephen Donahue in the Late Model division. This Saturday, the Street Stocks headline with double features at the oval.
• Hudson Speedway organizers expect perfect weather for their Sunday evening event in a season where weather continues to interfere. A 30-lap NHSTRA Modified feature and a 25-lap Late Model main are part of their five-division program.
• The America-Canadian Tour (ACT) travels north of the border for a Saturday race dubbed the CAN-AM 200 at Autodrome Montmagny Speedway. The $50,000 event will pit American favorites Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia and DJ Shaw of Center Conway against the best drivers from Quebec. Renfrew took the win in his last trip north.
• The Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, was scheduled to host the nationally televised SRX Series tonight, but the damage caused by the recent heavy rains forced series officials to move the event to Stafford (Connecticut) Motor Speedway, with the town of Barre unable to host an overflow crowd that SRX would bring. They have a regular show planned in Barre instead.
Weekend schedule
Thunder Road (Vermont): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Stafford Springs (Connecticut): Thursday, 9 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Star: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 5 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vermont): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.