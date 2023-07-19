White Mountain Motorsports Park

White Mountain Motorsports Park should be a hubbub of activity over the weekend.

 KEVIN RICE

ONE WEEK after the big NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, fans looking for more will not have to go far to see short track racing across the Granite State and beyond this weekend.

On Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, the headlining Foley Oil and Propane Late Models will race for what amounts to triple points. The previously rained-out double-points event from July 8 will be early on the evening’s schedule, with a 50-lap event.