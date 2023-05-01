NASCAR: Wurth 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr celebrates in victory lane after winning the Wurth 400 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on Monday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

You could say NASCAR’s stop at Dover (Delaware) Motor Speedway this weekend was “All in the Family.”

Martin Truex Jr. answered his younger brother Ryan’s NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on Saturday with a win in Monday’s rain-delayed Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, marking the fourth win of his career at the one-mile oval he considers his “home track.”