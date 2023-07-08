Truex at Richmond

SOME 51 weeks ago, Martin Truex Jr. was on the verge of making the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

After earning the pole position for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and then winning Stages 1 and 2 in a race that he led for 172 of the 301 laps, a pit strategy call left him settling for fourth place — and still looking for his first Cup Series win at NHMS.