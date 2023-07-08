SOME 51 weeks ago, Martin Truex Jr. was on the verge of making the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
After earning the pole position for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and then winning Stages 1 and 2 in a race that he led for 172 of the 301 laps, a pit strategy call left him settling for fourth place — and still looking for his first Cup Series win at NHMS.
After that race, Truex sat fourth in the season standings, but without a win — the importance of which became magnified in the weeks to follow. Other potential wins never materialized, and in the end he was locked out of a playoff position for the first time since 2014.
“It was definitely a tough one, especially because it was Loudon, and not being able to win there yet,” said Truex in an interview with the Union Leader last week. “The track means a lot to me. We have led a ton of laps there over the years. We’ve done everything but win the race.
“Definitely was frustrating, not only for what it would have meant for our season last year, but just for what it means for my career. To be able to win there would be a big one. Hopefully we can turn it around this year and figure out how to get that last 100 laps done and go to victory lane.”
Heading into tonight’s Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (7 p.m. on USA Network), three of the past four New Hampshire race winners are in the same position that Truex found himself in last year.
Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola are all seeking that first race win of the season to earn one of the 16 playoff spots. At least two of the three will head to NHMS next Sunday looking for that playoff qualifying win. Meanwhile, Truex is riding high atop the season standings, having secured two race wins and nine top-10 finishes this season.
“I think anytime in this system that we have, if you haven’t won, it’s getting down to crunch time,” said Truex, a native of Mayetta, New Jersey. “We are getting down to it with eight to go after this weekend. Guys start getting desperate. For sure, it would be more important for their season, but I don’t know if it would mean more to them than us to finally get a win at Loudon.
“It is definitely different for me this year. Anytime you’re leading laps and winning races, you are feeling good about every single week. I would say, last year going to New Hampshire I didn’t expect to go there and sit on the pole and lead a bunch of laps, really. Our short track stuff hadn’t really been all that good up to that point.
“We kind of felt that we surprised ourselves a little bit, and maybe the competition as well. This year, I feel like things are going a lot better. How can we use what we did there last year and improve on that even more to finally figure out how to get our first win there. That is really our focus.”
As the driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota currently, Truex has NHMS wins in both the former NASCAR Busch North Series (now Menards East Series) and also in the Busch Series, known today as Xfinity. The 2017 Cup Series champion repeatedly expressed his desire to win a Cup Series race at the “Magic Mile.” With his Cup Series future uncertain after this season, this might be his final opportunity to accomplish that, and it is very much on his mind.
“It would be huge for me to win next Sunday,” he said. “That is definitely one on my bucket list. It is very important. New Hampshire is a big part of the reason that I got a chance to move south and get hired to drive on the Busch Series, back in the day. Winning races there kind of put me on the map. It has always been a big part of my career, working with guys from the Northeast throughout my career.
“It is a special place for me. I love going up there. I love the fans and I love the race track. All race wins are big, but to win there would be extra special. I have great memories of going up there and racing against some legends of the Northeast.
“I was very lucky to get to do that at a young age. I really enjoyed those times working with my dad, and working on our own cars. Building them and kind of learning stock cars. That was one of the most fun times of my life. I have never forgotten my roots and that is part of the reason why I want to win there so bad.”
During his 18-year Cup Series career, Truex has amassed 33 race wins and 272 top-10 finishes, with career-best finishes at NHMS of third place (three times).
In addition to his one NASCAR Cup Series title, he won two Xfinity Series championships from 2004-05. Now at the age of 43, Truex has yet to confirm his plans for next season, but he did offer some thoughts on what he might be doing after his time as a Cup regular ends, likely after this season or next.
“I’m going to race something,” he said. “I will definitely still race something part-time. I just don’t know what yet. Those are decisions that will come down the road, but I have always had an interest in Modifieds. That was the first car I raced when I got my driver’s license.
“I enjoyed Modifieds for sure. SRX (Series) looks fun. There are a lot of things out there to do that don’t take up 40 weekends and consume your life so much. So yeah, I will definitely be looking for some fun little short track races to go to throughout the summer.”
A full slate of activities at NHMS, both on and off the track, is set for next week. It culminates with the Cup Series race on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Drivers will race for a playoff position, for points and for top-10 finishes.
But nobody will be striving to fulfill the dream of winning a Cup Series race in Loudon more than Truex.