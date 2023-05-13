Undeterred by any supposed disadvantage facing Group B qualifiers in Saturday’s final round, Martin Truex Jr. put down an enviable lap in winning the pole position for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington (South Carolina) Raceway.
Truex covered the 1.366-mile distance in 29.028 seconds (169.409 mph) to edge fellow Toyota driver Bubba Wallace for the top starting spot in Sunday’s 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series race. Wallace was .012 seconds behind Truex at 169.339 mph.
In theory, the top five qualifiers in Group A, which included Wallace, had an edge over the top five in Group B, which ran later on a hotter track. But Truex overcame the disadvantage to earn his first pole of the season, his first at Darlington and the 21st of his career. His last pole came last summer at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Larson captures Xfinity race
In a fitting end to a true Darlington slugfest, Larson won Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 after bouncing off the wall at the Turn 4 exit and knocking John Hunter Nemechek into the inside SAFER barrier 100 yards short of the finish line.
With the help of two opportune cautions, Larson recovered from a speeding penalty that sent him to the rear of the field for the start of the final stage. Restarting behind race winner Nemechek for the final green-flag run with seven laps left, Larson stalked the No. 20 Toyota and charged into the lead on the final lap.