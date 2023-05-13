Undeterred by any supposed disadvantage facing Group B qualifiers in Saturday’s final round, Martin Truex Jr. put down an enviable lap in winning the pole position for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington (South Carolina) Raceway.

Truex covered the 1.366-mile distance in 29.028 seconds (169.409 mph) to edge fellow Toyota driver Bubba Wallace for the top starting spot in Sunday’s 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series race. Wallace was .012 seconds behind Truex at 169.339 mph.