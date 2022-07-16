LOUDON — Martin Truex Jr., earned his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season on Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Ambetter 301. His 20th career pole — first in four years — and second at NHMS comes at a track where the New Jersey native rose to prominence while competing in what was then called the NASCAR Busch North Series.
“Really just proud of everybody on the team,” said Truex, 42. “We’ve had an up and down year. We have been just digging and clawing and scratching. This track has always been a special one for me. I didn’t come here expecting this kind of speed.”
Truex last took the pole at NHMS in 2017 — when he won the Cup Series championship.
Truex timed second-best in his practice group, and also second in his first time trial round before setting his pole lap speed at 127.113 mph, putting him on the pole for the 3 p.m. race (USA Network).
Track position is expected to be a major story in the event, but the new cars bring a degree of uncertainty for all race teams.
“It’s going to be very difficult to pass,” Truex said. “I kind of seen it in practice. I came up on a guy and just kept slowing down the more he slowed down. Restarts are always crazy. It’s just what this sport is. Everybody is so competitive and so close, you’ve got to get what you can.”
Chase Elliott will start on the outside pole. The current NASCAR points leader was surprised at his successful lap time, but he was also among the fastest in the 20-minute practice session on Saturday before qualifying.
“It has been a not-so-good place for us, so we are looking forward to getting another opportunity up here,” Elliott said before practice. “My habits and things I look for in the car just don’t really suit my driving style. It might be a little bit different with this car, but if I had to bet, I would say the guys who normally do well here are the guys to beat.”
Kurt Busch turned in by far the best lap in first-round qualifying. The three-time NHMS winner will start third on the grid, with 23XI teammate Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five. Last year’s race winner, Aric Almirola, will start seventh in what is expected to be his last NHMS start.
“I get giddy when I come here,” Almirola said. “We came to Loudon and our car was perfect. We only made a couple of adjustments throughout the race. We started deep in the field and drove through the field. It was just one of those days where everything goes right.”
Drivers who have struggled through winless seasons this year, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, will start in Row 5. Harvick and Keselowski, both of whom need a win to make the NASCAR playoffs, are two of seven drivers in the 36-car field with past NHMS Cup Series victories.
Past NHMS winner Joey Logano could also be a factor. The Connecticut native starts in 12th. Both he and Chase Briscoe showed speed in their cars, and they are the two winners at tracks most similar to the “Magic Mile” in previous Cup races earlier this season.
The 36-car field was split into two groups for Round 1 qualifying, with the top five from each group advancing to the final round opportunity to earn a pole starting position. William Byron was also among the best in Saturday’s practice session. Tickets for the race will be available at the gate for Sunday’s race.