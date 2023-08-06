Jesse Switser went from last to first for his initial career American-Canadian Tour (ACT) triumph on Saturday night.
Switser, of West Burke, Vermont, took the $10,000 prize in the Milton Cat 250 before a packed house at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. He very nearly didn’t even qualify for the feature, but once in the race, he made the most of the opportunity, taking the lead on Lap 198 and holding on for the victory.
“I have a lot of laps and wins here,” he said. “I have some special race wins — 100 lappers. To get my first ACT race win here, I wouldn’t want it anywhere else. We kept our heads down and kept working. With 50 to go, I said to myself, ‘We really have a chance at this thing,’ and it worked out.”
Switser had a bad position draw for his heat, placing him last in the second of four heat races for the 42 entrants. A flat left front tire in that race sent him back to his pit area early. That result put him last for the second of three consolation races, and he finished sixth.
Switser, a former WMMP weekly competitor, then lined up fifth for a last-chance race, with only two cars making the show, and he took the lead on lap 11 to win the 20-lap race.
Switser was in starting position 29 of 31 cars for the 250. Staying on the lead lap early was crucial and he did just that, driving to position 16 by lap 50. Then a strategy call by his team to pit on lap 67 paid dividends, and he raced into the top 10 as a Lap 100 fuel break stopped the race. Several drivers ahead of him made their pit stops for tires and one lap later, Switser found himself in third place.
Still, it wasn’t an easy road for the 31-year-old driver. He was shuffled out of the top five through a series of restarts. At least eight different drivers led laps.
On Lap 194, Derek Gluchacki and Gabe Brown collided with Gluchacki while racing for the lead, spinning off of the front bumper of Brown’s car. Gluchacki slid up the track into Brown’s path a couple of times on restarts and the Center Conway driver took exception to that. Both drivers restarted at the rear of the field.
“You’ve got to pick a lane,” Brown said. “When the guy behind you is faster and you wash up ... when he’s got a run on the outside it’s just part of it. I’ve raced with him a lot and never had a problem. I guess we’ll start having problems now.”
Gluchacki countered, “I feel like I got cleaned out there. He wasn’t around backwards and wrecked like he did to me. Not a big deal. We’ll move on and come back stronger for the next one.”
An innocent victim from that melee was Hudson’s Joey Polewarczyk Jr., who slid sideways into a tire barrier in front of an infield light pole. He was not injured, and despite the severe impact, he drove to the pit area after some moments of concern brought out a red flag.
The lap 194 incident put Center Conway’s D.J. Shaw in the lead, but it was not meant to be this time for the reigning race winner, as Switser had other ideas. Restarting third, Switser, driving the 25NH, took second on Lap 195 and he drove past Scott Dragon three laps later for the lead.
Switser still had to hold the lead through three more restarts. Both Shaw and Dragon had right front flat tires and on Lap 240, Quinny Welch of Groveton and Derry’s Erick Sands spun on Turn Four. Switser wisely chose the inside for each restart and once out front, he was able to pull away to victory.
Dillon Moltz made a three-wide pass to set himself up for a second0place finish, while Brown recovered to finish third, just ahead of Gluchacki. Track points leader Kasey Beattie led many laps in the race and finished fifth. Shaw recovered for eighth place. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia won the first heat, but he started the race 18 laps late after his car would not fire after pre-race ceremonies, resulting in a 20th-place finish.
Around the tracks• On Saturday night at Lee USA Speedway, Ryan Locke of Chester inherited the 350 Supermodified lead and won after Jeffrey Battle got tangled in lapped traffic and was ousted from the 50-lap race with 11 to go.
Brandon Barker won the Rodfather Pro Stock 75-lap main, while Wayne Helliwell of Dover took over the points lead with a third-place finish.
• Russ Wood made his first trip to victory lane in some time after he got in the seat of the potent Howie Lane Big Block Supermodified on Saturday at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway. The 59-year-old beat former Star Speedway regulars Bobby Timmons and Matt Swanson to the finish.
“Just glad to be here,” Wood said in victory lane. “It’s been a while since I’ve won a race, but we’re still here. Still around.”
• Dave Helliwell from Manchester earned first and third places in double features for the Sundial Cocktails SMAC 350 Supermodifieds at Riverside Speedway in Groveton on Saturday. Ben Tinker won the other feature. Travis Lovejoy beat Bill Helliwell of Pelham to win the 100-lap R&R Street Stock Tour feature.
• Canaan Fair Speedway closed in 2014, but their drivers are still winning races. Todd Buckwold won the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature and Matt Lashua was the Late Model winner, both on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont. Ryan Green and Robert Williams won the Granite State Mini Sprint mains there.
• At Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, Tyler Leary rebounded from a crash in Connecticut on Friday to win Saturday’s NHSTRA Modified feature, his first of the season. Robert Williams of Hudson won the special 50-lap Mini Stock race, while Chris Davis won the Pure Stock event at his hometown track.
• With rain storms on Friday, Star Speedway in Epping moved to a Sunday afternoon schedule for the 350 Supermodifieds points season finale. The 40-lap Steve Krupski Memorial was won by Ryan Battle. He beat veteran Jim Storace from Kingston to the line. Jeff Battle drove from the back to third place, finishing one position ahead of Ryan Locke for his third straight track title.
Rob MacRae took the lead on lap 20 and drove to a convincing victory in the 40-lap Woody’s Street Stock feature. Behind him, it was three-wide off Turn Four, with Charlie Baldwin taking second place ahead of Joe Ventrillo and Shane Gendron.