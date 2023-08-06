Switser

Jesse Switser celebrates his first ACT victory on Saturday at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

 KEVIN RICE

Jesse Switser went from last to first for his initial career American-Canadian Tour (ACT) triumph on Saturday night.

Switser, of West Burke, Vermont, took the $10,000 prize in the Milton Cat 250 before a packed house at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. He very nearly didn’t even qualify for the feature, but once in the race, he made the most of the opportunity, taking the lead on Lap 198 and holding on for the victory.