Max Verstappen won the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after two late red flags and a slew of crashes threw the race into chaos before the Red Bull driver was allowed a processional victory lap around Albert Park.
Two-time defending champion Verstappen was leading Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton with a few laps left when Kevin Magnussen crashed his car into a wall, leaving debris on the track and halting the race.
The cars returned to the grid with fresh tires for a two-lap sprint to decide the winner but in a chaotic restart, Williams driver Logan Sargeant drove into the back of AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries to knock both of them into gravel at turn 1.
Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon then crashed into each other to leave a trail of debris on the track and trigger another red flag, the third and last of the race.
After lengthy deliberations, stewards decided the race would finish with one lap behind a safety car in the order of the previous start -- minus the cars that had crashed out.
That allowed Verstappen to claim his second win of the season ahead of Hamilton with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso third in a race in which eight of the 20 cars failed to finish.
"It was a bit of a mess but we survived everything .... and we won, which of course is the most important," Verstappen said after his first victory at Albert Park and Red Bull's first since 2011.
"That's a really good weekend for us, we have to be happy with that."
The Dutchman has 69 points in the championship standings, 15 ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.
Alonso, third in all three races, is third in the standings with 45 points.