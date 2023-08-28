The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway with the Cook Out Southern 500. Fifteen of the 16 spots were clinched entering Saturday’s race at Daytona, when Bubba Wallace captured his first career playoff berth and Chris Buescher punctuated the regular season with his third victory.

Roughly halfway through Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, Martin Truex Jr. officially secured the regular-season championship over Denny Hamlin and collected the 15 playoff bonus points. It was especially gratifying for Truex, a 43-year-old driver whose first full season was in 2006.